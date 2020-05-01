Bantu tackle Basutoland Ink over brand

MASERU-The top brass of Econet Premier League giants Bantu is set to meet with Basutoland Ink management on Thursday to discuss the apparel company’s unsolicited use of Bantu’s brand on social media.



On Monday, a black and yellow sweater that had Basutoland Ink’s logo and a shield which forms part of Bantu’s logo trended on social media and sparked fury in Mafeteng.



Bantu has a kit sponsorship deal with Puma and last year ‘A Matšo Matebele’ opened a store in Mafeteng where they sell club merchandise and branded fashion accessories.

Bantu feel Basutoland Ink’s post was malicious and intended to confuse the club’s legion of supporters.



Insiders at the club are upset at what is being viewed a cheap marketing tactic that wants to take advantage of Bantu’s popularity.

The club said they have no dealings with Basutoland Ink and that while anyone can use colours of their choice in their designs, it is well-known in local football that the black and yellow colours are associated with Bantu.

‘A Matšo Matebele’ are also angry that part of their emblem was used without their permission to make waves on social media.



According to the club’s communications and marketing manager, Bokang Phasumane, the Mafeteng giants want to have talks with Basutoland Ink’s management because it is clear Bantu fans were the targets of the company’s social media post.



Phasumane said Bantu have already warned their fans not to buy products that are not associated with the club.

On Monday, Bantu released a statement saying Basutoland Ink has been illegally using part of the club’s emblem to confuse their fan base.

“We are aware of the rounds going on that the apparel (shown in) the picture belongs to us, hence we would like to inform and remind our supporters that Bantu has a legal apparel contract with Puma but not any other football apparel company,” the club said.



“Therefore, supporters are urged to ignore any football apparel from any company other than Puma. For instance, the sweater (on social media) has Bantu colours and part of the club logo.”



Bantu’s statement continued: “It is thus noteworthy that management will try to address the issue amicably with the management of such a company since they have been using part of the team’s logo illegally and maliciously just to confuse the supporters.”



Bantu declined to say if they would pursue any further action against Basutoland Ink.

Attempts to reach Basutoland Ink officials were unsuccessful.

Tlalane Phahla