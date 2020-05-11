Bantu to press on with Covid-19 fund-raising

MASERU-Econet Premier League heavyweights Bantu say they will not abandon the on-going fundraising initiative meant to help the club raise money to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



Bantu have been active on social media in interacting with their supporters and also providing channels they can send money to.

The initiative, however, didn’t sit well with the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) which is also running its own fundraising for the league and on Monday the PLMC wrote a scathing letter to Bantu ordering them to stop with their fundraising.



However, according to the club’s communication and marketing manager, Bokang Phasumane, the initiative was started by Bantu’s supporters and not the club.

Phasumane said the Mafeteng giants are happy to engage with the PLMC on its initiative to raise funds for all clubs in the league.



“This is our supporters’ initiative, they are the ones who started it to help the club in these difficult times,” Phasumane said.

“Bantu pay players every month and, as it is month end now, they have to be paid and the supporters want to help,” he added.

“It is not the first time this has happened; it has been going on for a long time. Even when we had a funeral for a club member (the fans) raised money, if a player gets injured they always help.”



In the letter sent to Bantu on Monday, the PLMC accused the club of trying to undermine its authority and said the attempt to source donations from fans is an irresponsible attempt to sabotage the PLMC’s initiative to raise funds.

The Premier League ordered Bantu to withdraw their fundraising notice from their social media pages and abide by the league’s decision. The PLMC also threatened to take measures against Bantu if they fail to comply.

However, Phasumane insisted Bantu are not trying to undermine the league. He said ‘A Matšo Matebele’ explained their position to the league but haven’t received feedback.



“What the PLMC told us is that this is their initiative to raise money for all clubs,” Phasumane said.

“We are in support of that and we wrote a letter to them telling them that we didn’t start (the fundraising) our supporters did and we will not stop it, it will continue. They have not responded yet.”

Tlalane Phahla