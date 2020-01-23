Bantu turn on the heat

MASERU – The Econet Premier League made its long awaited return from the festive break last weekend and it did not disappoint.

Here are some of the main talking points from the first action of 2020.

Bantu ruthless

Log leaders Bantu were rampant on Sunday as they crushed Kick4Life 5-0 to claim all three points, thanks to a Lazola Jokojokwane hat-trick and a goal each from Neo Mokhachane and Lekhooa Khoete.

‘A Matšo Matebele’ are running away with the league title and, as things stand, the notion they might go unbeaten this season is not farfetched.

Kick4Life were never a match for the leaders who grabbed their first goal just 11 minutes into the game through Khoete.

Katiso Mojakhomo’s charges never recovered and found themselves 2-0 down within 30 minutes.

Bantu turned the heat up to boiling point in the second half as they scored three more times to make it back-to-back games with five or more goals. Last time out Bob Mafoso’s charges destroyed Swallows 6-0.

The Mafeteng giants are simply on fire.

They have scored an eye-watering 16 goals in their last four games and have won all but one of their league matches this season.

Of course, some may still judge this season as a success for ‘Tse Putsoa’ after they bagged the Independence Cup last month under new head coach Charles Manda.

However, when it comes to the league, Matlama need favours from other clubs to slow Bantu and keep the league title in Maseru.

Lioli in disarray

Whatever is going on at Lioli has left their fans baffled and frustrated with the team’s performances.

Nothing seems to have changed from last season when ‘Tse Nala’ finished seventh. Instead, Lioli are a mess on and off the field.

Last Saturday the Teyateyaneng giants lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Lifofane which left a bitter taste for their supporters who took to social media to vent their frustrations.

The loss was Lioli’s second in a row and they have already lost four of their 11 games this season. ‘Tse Nala’ are now eighth with 15 points from 11 matches, and they are closer to relegation than they are to challenging for league honours.

It is a big mess for the five-time champions.

Lioli are still without a head coach since parting ways with Thabile Secker in November.

Off the field, ‘Tse Nala’ are dealing two AWOL players – Tsietsi Motšeare and Teboho Ntlama – who have yet to show up for training since the club resumed training two weeks ago.

Club management has written to both players demanding they show up. It is just the latest embarrassing episode in a disappointing season.

Lifofane impressive again

The Econet Premier League new boys have been a revelation and the story of the season so far.

Not only are Lifofane playing impressive football they have been winning their games and last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Lioli is their biggest victory to date.

Thanks to their fine form, Lifofane have impressively maintained their place in the league top four for close to two months.

Ambitions have also risen. After being expected to struggle to cope with life amongst the big boys, Lifofane now say they are fighting to book a top four place and a coveted spot in the next edition of the Independence Cup.

Lifofane have been worried about some of their players being poached by bigger clubs in this January transfer window, but the underdogs are unscathed so far and they continue to impress in the elite league.

Relegation still unclear

While Swallows are favourites to get the chop it is worth remembering what happened last season when the Mazenod side survived on the final day of the campaign. Anything can happen.

At the moment no team in the bottom half of the table is safe from relegation. Only four points separate Swallows in last place to Liphakoe in 10th.

Things are so tight that one win changes the entire outlook of which two teams will go down to the first division.

This is a fight likely to go until the dying seconds of the season.

Weekend results:

Lifofane 2-0 Lioli

Lijabatho 0-1 LMPS

Likhopo 1-2 Linare

Kick4Life 0-5 Bantu

LCS 0-0 Matlama

Sefotha-fotha 1-1 Swallows

LDF vs. Liphakoe (postponed)

Tlalane Phahla