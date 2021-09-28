Basketball play-offs to resume

MASERU – The National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs will resume on October 8 the Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA) has announced.

As with all other sporting codes, basketball took a hiatus back in June when the government shut down sports following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

With the new announcement, the LBA has not wasted time in bringing the fun back, although it may not be too fun for the players as they only have two weeks to prepare for the crucial games.



On the men’s side, Lerotholi Polytechnic is already in the final and waiting for the winner between Tornado 98ers and Khubetsoana All Stars (KTA). The two teams will play in a Best of 3 series with the winner advancing to the final.

On the women’s side, it’s a final between Bokamoso Dolphins and Lerotholi Polytechnic. The finals are usually a Best of 5 series. Although it has not been announced where these games will be played, LBA regularly uses the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Maseru Club, Lehakoe Recreational Centre as well as Lesotho College of Education (LCE) as venues.



Asked if two weeks is enough for players to prepare and return to action after such a long time on the sidelines, the association’s spokesperson, Hopolang Hoala, said there is pressure and hunger for basketball to return to action. The association said it wants to finish the playoffs after having had previous seasons that did not end and is looking forward to starting a new season afterwards.



LBA also said that as basketball returns to the courts, the safety and well-being of players and their families will always be important. The LBA encouraged teams to adhere to the guidelines in terms of public gatherings in order to ensure a safe return to sport.

“We are extremely happy that we have the opportunity to wrap up the basketball season,” the LBA said.



“We hope that our league can find a way to return to action this summer.”

Tlalane Phahla