Big doubts for Sky Race

MASERU-This year’s Lesotho Sky Race is in serious doubt after the majority of European cyclists cancelled their registrations for the race scheduled for September 21 to 26.



This year is due to mark the 10th edition of the annual cycling showpiece and the setback was confirmed by the event’s founder Christian Schmidt on Wednesday.



Schmidt heads Sky Events which runs the Lesotho Sky Race.

He said race organisers have not decided whether to postpone the race by a few months or totally postpone it until next year.

He said they are monitoring the situation in the country but Schmidt admitted he is “very doubtful” the Lesotho Sky would be held this year.

“We are carefully monitoring the events but I am very doubtful we will be able to host the event this year,’ Schmidt told thepost.



“We are still talking to see if we can postpone the race maybe by a few months or totally postpone it to next year given that some big sporting events like the Olympics have been postponed,” he said.

The Lesotho Sky Race is a six-day stage race which is limited to 100 riders. It is a fully sponsored event, including accommodation, meals, water points and world-class medical support along the route.



However, Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and government is pleading with the public to follow protocols and minimise the spread of the virus.

“A lot of European riders have cancelled their registration due to worries whether they will be able to travel,” Schmidt said.

“If we do postpone it by a few months we hope we will not lose a lot of riders. People are used to the race being held in the month of September because it is spring here but we will make a decision and make an announcement,” he added.



The year-round Lesotho Sky Cycling League has already been affected.

“We have already suspended the Sky League and we are looking at how we can have it back, of course, adhering to the government rules of not having more than 50 people attending an event,” Schmidt said.

“For now, though, we are just training on our own.”

Tlalane Phahla