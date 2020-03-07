Blow for taekwondo Olympic hopefuls

MASERU – Three Lesotho taekwondo players have failed in their bid to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan later this year.

The Olympics will be held in July and August.

The trio are Michelle Tau, who competes in the -49kg weight class, Rethabile Tjotjo, who fights in the -57kg division, and Marumo Moloisane, who is in the -58kg class.

All three lost their qualifying matches at the African Qualification Tournament held in Rabat, Morocco, this past weekend.

One player, Ramosoeu Nkuebe, who competes in the -68kg category, did not take part in the qualifiers due to late registration.

The athletes and their coaches Liau Molikoe and Markus Kohloffel arrived back in the country on Tuesday and were yet to give the Lesotho Taekwondo Association (LTA) a full report on what happened in Morocco at the time of writing.

However, the LTA confirmed the weekend’s event was the final qualifying opportunity and the athletes will not have another chance to make it to Tokyo 2020.

Both Tau and Moloisane are based in Germany.

Lesotho suffered another blow in boxing as all five boxers who took part in the African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Dakar, Senegal, also failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

The boxing qualifiers started last Thursday and will end on Saturday.

Lesotho sent Thlolohelo Mokhesi, Moroke Mokhotho, Qhobosheane Mohlerepe, Arena Pakela and Mokhachane Moshoeshoe as well as their two coaches, Hopolang Mabele and Thabiso Nketu, in hopes of making it to the Olympic Games.

Mokhotho and Mokhesi lost their preliminary matches while Mohelerepe, Moshoeshoe and Pakela won their preliminary bouts but were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage.

