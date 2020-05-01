Boxing official commits suicide

MASERU-The Lesotho Boxing Association (LEBA) is mourning the death of executive committee member Jerry Liefo who took his own life last week at his home in Khubetsoana.

Liefo was 33 and was part of Ea Rona Boxing Club.

LEBA said it was looking forward to Liefo’s contribution in growing Lesotho boxing and the association expressed sorrow at losing “a great member of its team.”



According to LEBA public relations officer, Rethabile Mohale, Liefo was found hanging at home by his wife.

Liefo did not have a decorated boxing career.

However, Mohale said Liefo loved boxing and always had a passion for sports.



Liefo was part of the newly-elected LEBA executive committee which came into office in March led by President Katiso Tšenoli.

LEBA said it is devastated by the death of its new member given he was only in his early 30s and still had a lot to offer the country’s boxing.

“He was such a gentle person who was dedicated to his job,” LEBA spokesman Mohale told thepost on Tuesday.



“We played boxing together. There is nothing really to say about his boxing career (because) he didn’t go too far with it, but he loved boxing. He was also a part of the boxing team (at) Ea Rona Boxing Club. We are going to remember him,” Mohale added.



Liefo leaves behind his wife and five children. His burial is scheduled for this weekend in Khubetsoana.

“What we know is what we were told by the family,” Mohale said.

“(Liefo) had lunch with his wife and then she left to go do her hair, when she came back she found him hanging. That’s what we know about what happened to him. (There was) no fighting with the wife.



“However, we were told he had stress relating to his previous job. He had been fighting for his money (from his previous employers) and he felt he wasn’t getting anywhere,” Mohale said.



Although Liefo did not have a glamorous boxing career, Mohale said his love for the sport will remain as his legacy.

Tlalane Phahla