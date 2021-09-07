Clubs beg PLMC to cancel season

MASERU – Vodacom Premier League clubs have asked the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) to cancel the 2020/21 season so they can start preparing for the new season set to start next month.

The recommendation came after a meeting between the clubs and the PLMC on Tuesday night to decide what to do with the current season which has been on hold since last month when the government prohibited contact sports because of rising Covid-19 cases.



When the season was halted there was still half of the season’s fixtures to play and clubs have now agreed the best decision is to end the season and start afresh.

Sources from the meeting said club officials acknowledged there is no time to finish the remaining 2020/21 schedule and that the new season would be compromised if the league is to press ahead with the current campaign.

According to some officials that were at the meeting, the clubs also recommended there should be no promotion or relegation of teams from this season.



The PLMC spokesperson’s, Qamako Mahao, confirmed the clubs’ recommendations but said the final decision will be made by the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking yesterday, Mahao said the PLMC hopes the NEC will engage with the league when it makes its decision. The NEC will ultimately also decide what happens with the elite league’s promotion and relegation.

Last year when the 2019/20 season was ended prematurely because of the pandemic, the NEC decided not to relegate any teams but promoted two teams to the Premier League which increased the number of teams in the top-flight to 16.



It remains to be seen what the NEC will do this time around.

As far as prize monies are concerned, Mahao would not say what decision would be taken. He said the PLMC still has to speak with the stakeholders involved and only then will there be some clarity on the matter.

The new season is expected to start next month, therefore, the decision to cancel the current league campaign is expected to be made official with an announcement very soon.

The various stoppages this year have already cost Lesotho a representative in the CAF Champions League next season, and further delays would affect the football calendar even more.



There have been suggestions that when the new season starts only people who have been vaccinated will be allowed back in, which includes players, coaches, officials and fans.

The PLMC has urged all 16 premiership clubs to get their players vaccinated in order to make the return to football easier and, as a result, clubs have been actively trying to get their players vaccinated.

It is possible fans would also be asked to show proof of vaccination for them to be allowed back into grounds.

