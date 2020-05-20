Coaches request seminar on Covid-19

MASERU-THE country’s Coaches Association has requested the Ministry of Health to hold a seminar on Covid-19 to educate coaches about the global pandemic.

The association wants the ministry to explain any measures and precautions coaches have to take to combat the spread of the virus at their clubs.



Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, Liphakoe head coach Teele Ntšonyana said coaches have to be educated in order to pass information to the players who, in turn, will do the same to the public.

While in other countries measures to combat and educate about the coronavirus are already in place, Ntšonyana said the process is yet to start in Lesotho.



Ntšonyana said the Coaches Association is looking for a one-day workshop for coaches. He said if coaches are educated on the pandemic they will also be able to notice any symptoms of the virus on time.

All local football has been suspended since March 17 because of the coronavirus and Ntšonyana insisted coaches must be educated about the pandemic.



“We are looking to engage the Ministry of Health to give us guidance on the coronavirus. As coaches we need education on this, we have to know what the precautions are so that we can go back and teach the players as well,” Ntšonyana said.

“We haven’t started yet and we should have, it shouldn’t be a long process, (it can be) a one-day workshop maximum with the Ministry of Sports as well. We have to know how swiftly we can act if there is someone we suspect,” he added.



Lesotho reported its first case of Covid-19 this week.

Last week the government relaxed lockdown rules and allowed several businesses which had closed during a month-long lockdown to resume operations.



However, there are still no indications from the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) and Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) as to when the season will restart. Both governing bodies say they are still studying their options and will adhere to conditions set by the government and the World Health Organisation.



Ntšonyana said the topic of the season restarting is a difficult one for coaches and he said clubs from all divisions have been severely impacted by the current football recess.

The former Lesotho international said voiding the season would present even bigger financial problems for the clubs who rely on prize money from league sponsors Econet at the end of every season.



“We have been impacted badly by the coronavirus, all teams from all divisions,” Ntšonyana said.

“You could wish we start a new season afresh but the clubs have already committed a lot of money for this season on paying players and coaches. Null and void is a problem as well because there is something that the clubs get at the end of the season, that’s why you see teams at the bottom trying hard to improve their standings because they are looking at what they can get,” he said.



Ntšonyana continued: “For us coaches and the players it is not good, there are players who were on top form before suspension of the league.

“But, on the other hand, there are those who weren’t and this break could help them regain their confidence, those who were injured have a chance to recover fully.”



Ntšonyana said the risks players, coaches and supporters would be exposed to should football resume should also not be ignored.

The Liphakoe coach made an example of South African player Ben Motshwari who tested positive for the coronavirus last week and Ntšonyana said players would be exposed to danger if training and competitions resume.



Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has put forward some precautionary measures to be implemented if countries restart their respective football seasons.

The measures include players changing their shirts after each half. FIFA will also allow clubs to make five substitutions during a game instead of the usual three changes.

Tlalane Phahla