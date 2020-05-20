Commission to raise funds for athletes

MASERU-The Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) is set to embark on a fundraising mission to help athletes who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The sports commission has sent a memo to all 27 member associations asking them to identify athletes who need help.

LSRC says after receiving the list it will then seek financial assistance from different entities and Basotho in general.



Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, the commission’s spokesperson, Teboho Rakhomo, said the LSRC does not have a specific figure in mind because it is yet to know the number of athletes that will need help.

The LSRC has also applied for financial relief from government but Rakhomo said this initiative is separate and is being spearheaded by the commission to help athletes.



He said the LSRC is still waiting for the government’s relief fund and does not know if it will come.

He said, in the meantime, the LSRC is being proactive to assist athletes.

Rakhomo said some associations have already started compiling the names of their athletes that need help.



Other associations, he added, have athletes who are orphans and were getting help from their coaches. However, as a result of COVID-19 which has a forced a halt to all sports, the coaches have not been able to help.

“We are aware of the impact of COVID-19, some associations have orphans and they are struggling now that the coaches are doing nothing,” Rakhomo said.



“(The orphans) were being helped by their coaches and other people with things such as school fees and other stuff, but because of the situation they have not been able to (help), so we decided we want to help with fundraising,” he said.



Rakhomo said the LSRC will appeal to the public for financial assistance.

“We are going to ask for help from Basotho while we wait for the government relief fund that we don’t know if it will be available but, in the meantime, the athletes are struggling and need help,” he said.



“It is winter now, we are looking to help those that were already being helped by their associations, and the associations know them,” he added.

Rakhomo explained: “LSRC doesn’t need money, we need help (but) because we are still collecting the list we can’t say we need this amount. We will look at (the athletes’) needs and we will see what is common. If it is food then we will know how many athletes need help and we will be able to say how much we need or if there is someone who is able to provide that for us.”

Tlalane Phahla