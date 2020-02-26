Cricket squad named

MASERU – Lesotho national cricket coach Theko Mohloai has named a provisional 30-man squad to represent Lesotho at the Africa C World Cup qualifiers that will take place in May in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The national team started training in January at Lesotho High School and trains on weekends.

The final squad will be trimmed to 14 players and Mohloai said the best team possible will be picked for the qualifiers.

As part of their preparations the team held training sessions with English cricket coach Martin Simpson. Simpson is a visitor of the Lesotho Cricket Association (LCA) through the help of Kick4Life.

Simpson had his input on the team and he was impressed with the level of the players.

“The LCA national team is a great team and can achieve wonders if they work hard in their sessions. They should try to make the training sessions like the real matches and I think that will benefit them,” Simpson said.

“The sessions have been really effective and I believe the team can perform really well if they are dedicated,” he added.

Simpson together with the LCA also toured local schools, especially primary schools, to teach the game of cricket and life skills.

“I am here with the Kick4Life and I am here for a week. We are just hitting a ball for some fun and, very importantly, every school we have gone to there’s been a coach from Kick4Life who spent some time with the children talking about HIV, giving a message on HIV,” Simpson said.

Speaking to thepost, national coach Mohloai said he selected the best players in the national league with the plan to build a strong pool of players going forward.

“We cannot go for trials time and time again; instead, the best players top up on the already existing team and strengthen the young players to unleash their skills,” he explained.

“We have a selection of 30 players that are training but we are going to pick only the 14 best players that will be representing the country in the upcoming (qualifying) games,” Mohloai added.

Mohloai said Simpson’s visit added to the players’ knowledge and was of value to the team.

Mpinane Moshoeshoe