Cricket squad steps up preparations

MASERU – The Lesotho squad that is set to travel to Rwanda next month for the Cricket T20 World Cup 3rd Division qualifiers is training continuously on weekends at Lesotho High School.

At the moment about 20 players are still with the national team and as the date for departure comes nearer, the squad will be trimmed down to just 14 players to make up the final team that will travel to Rwanda.



In the 3rd division there are two groups and Lesotho is in Group A with the hosts Rwanda, Eswatini, Uganda, Seychelles, Malawi and Ghana. Group B consists of Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Tanzania and the top two teams from each pool will proceed to the next round.

The tournament was supposed to have been played in April of this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the ICC said the postponements were undertaken after consultation with member nations and with the relevant government and public health authorities.



According to the Lesotho Cricket Association’s (LCA) spokesperson, Clifford Molefe, the Lesotho national team players started training as early as 2019 and stopped when the pandemic hit but they are now back.

“One of the requirements is for all the players to have been vaccinated and we have vaccinated all the players, they will get tested before they go into the bubble (in Rwanda) and they will also get tested again three days before they play,” Molefe said.



The association is not revealing the provisional squad as a request from head coach Mahloane Theko. The team is made up of locally born players and players who aren’t Basotho but have been living in Lesotho for long enough to meet the ICC requirements to play for the national team.

Tlalane Phahla