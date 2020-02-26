Econet to host Golf Day

MASERU – Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) will hold its second Annual Econet Golf Day on March 21.

About 16 teams will compete in the event and each will have four members.

Last year’s winners Ladi Martins and Hopolang Letsunyane are set to take part in the nine-hole golf course handicap again this year.

The tournament will precede a gala dinner which will be held on the same day at Maseru Avani hotel to raise additional funds for Econet’s HigherLife Foundation which is currently funded through the two percent budget that Econet sets aside to help educate orphaned and vulnerable children from high school to tertiary.

The foundation is guided by five strategic pillars, namely ‘Quality Education’, ‘Health’, ‘Girls Empowerment’, ‘Leadership’ and ‘Lifelong Development’.

The HigherLife Foundation is also guided by job creation and ‘Sustainable Livelihood’.

The foundation seeks to transform disadvantaged orphaned children into “history makers” with a global vision and a mind-set that knows no limitations. This is achieved through educational support, training and spiritual growth.

According to Econet’s public relations officer, Puleng Litabe, last year the company managed to raise M190 000 which Econet matched, bringing the total money raised in 2019 for the HighLife Foundation to M380 000.

This year the company is aiming higher and has set a target of M250 000 from fund-raising.

“The event started last year with the aim to raise money for the HigherLife Foundation which funded by Econet directly. On the day we will start with a golf tournament at Maseru Golf Club and it will be followed by a gala dinner later on,” Litabe said.

“We raised M190 000 last year which the company matched and this year we are targeting M250 000. HigherLife Foundation helps educate orphaned children and vulnerable children,” she said.

HigherLife Foundation is operating in all the ten districts of Lesotho and has divided the districts into two sections – the northern and southern regions. The two regions are manned by two officers, each of whom is responsible for five districts.

Both officers work closely with the contact teachers in the schools under the sponsorship.

The northern region comprises of Butha-Buthe, Leribe, Berea, Mokhotlong and Thaba-Tseka with a total of 59 schools. The southern region includes Maseru, Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek with a total of 79 schools.

Currently, the foundation has offered scholarships to close to 400 students in the country and has just closed applications for scholarships for this year. The aim is to enrol 500 students.

Because primary education is free in Lesotho, the foundation only offers help starting from secondary schools to tertiary.

The HigherLife Foundation monitors school attendance, academic performance as well as the spiritual, physical and emotional well-being of the students.

Tlalane Phahla