Enduro Championship set for weekend

MASERU – The first rounds of the National Cross Country and National Enduro Championship are set to start this weekend in Ha Tlali.

The cross country event will be held on Friday while the enduro race will be on Saturday.

All the rounds of the cross country completion will be held in Lesotho while the remaining stages of the Enduro Championship will be held in South Africa.

According to Lesotho Off-Road Association (LORA) spokesperson, Keketso Malebo, the winners will be declared after the last round and riders will be accumulating points with every race they enter.

About 70 racers have registered so far and the registration is still on-going. Seven local riders have registered and among them are well-known riders Tobatsi Maseatile, Peter Andrews, Nkhasi Matete and Besele Malakane.

Malebo said both races have been divided into multiple categories to allow a wide range of enthusiasts to participate.

Kids aged five years and above will also have their own race. The juniors will have their own track separate from the seniors and they will ride 65cc motor bikes.

“For the cross country we are going to start with a time trial first before the main race and it will just be 26 kilometres,” Malebo said.

“The main race will be about 60km and the starting point is in Ha Tlali. The route goes as far Nkoeng, Boinyatso, Mohlaka-oa-Tuka, Popanyane and then back to Ha Tlali,” he added.

“For the enduro it is going to be a bit difficult. They will start at Ha Tlali as well (but) they ride through Thaba-Telle, Ha Lesoli, Ha Rampoetsi places like that, and back to the starting point. The other rounds of Enduro will be held in South Africa thereafter,” Malebo said.

Malebo said the number of local riders could have been higher but some will not be able to take part in the racing because of school commitments.

