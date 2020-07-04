Equal pay at Kick4Life

MASERU-Kick4Life has become the first top-flight football club in the world to commit to equal budgets for its women’s and men’s football teams, with the move set to happen ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



Kick4Life’s men’s team currently compete in Lesotho’s Econet Premier League and the women’s team in the Lesotho Women’s Super League, the respective top divisions of the Lesotho Football Association.



Ki4Life’s co-founder Steve Fleming said the club is dedicated to social change and can no longer justify being complicit in a global sports industry that puts opportunities for men ahead of women.



He said Kick4Life believes that by changing things on the football pitch, they can more effectively pursue gender equality in all areas of life, be it at home, in school, in relationships or in the workplace.



“We hope this sends out a message to the wider football industry. We believe it is not only the right thing to do it, but it will advance the club on and off the pitch,” Fleming said.

“It will strengthen our identity locally and internationally, and we are looking for a headline sponsor for next season to help us make this transition a big success,” he added.



Kick4Life’s women’s team manager, ‘Maphoka Ramokoatsi, said she is very proud to be part of the first top-flight club to have gender equal investment.

She said Kick4Life will be an inspiration to the football community in Lesotho and globally.



“It is also a natural move for us to make after several years of using football to challenge gender discrimination and empower women and girls,” Ramokoatsi said.

“I know first-hand the positive role that football can play. When I first came to Kick4Life as a participant I was a victim of gender-based violence. Ten years later and I am helping to change the lives of others and leading a top flight women’s team,” she said.



Kick4Life men’s team were promoted to the Premier League in 2014, where they have remained since. The women’s team were founding members of the Lesotho Super League and picked up the club’s first major honour in 2018 by winning the Women’s Super League Cup last May.

