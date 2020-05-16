Essono says on path to recovery

MASERU-Matlama defender Stephane Eyong Essono says he is feeling better after he was hospitalised last week following a collapse in his room.

Essono said he had a heater on and suddenly felt dizzy.

He said he thought he had a headache and felt sleepy but when he tried to get up he realised the room was full of smoke.



With no oxygen, Essono collapsed and was rushed to a hospital by a neighbour who luckily heard Essono’s call for help before he collapsed.

The sturdy defender is back at home taking his medication and he said he has recovered.



“I am doing well, I am at home now taking all the medication I was given at the hospital,” Essono told thepost yesterday.

“I felt dizzy and I couldn’t breathe anymore with no oxygen in house, it was just smoke all over. I actually tried to call my neighbour and they heard me when I fell that’s when they came to take me to a hospital,” he said.

Essono, who is a Gabonese national, arrived in Lesotho last season to join Lioli and he signed with Matlama at the beginning of the current season.

Essono said although the Econet Premier League is not developed, he is enjoying himself in the country.



“Lesotho is a good place, I love it,” he said.

“Of course, the league hasn’t developed but I love it here. I miss home (and) the family but then, at the end of the day, this is a job and I have to work. I look at this situation with coronavirus everywhere, but it has not yet arrived here, it is a peaceful country,” he added.



Essono said he is dedicated to the job he has at Matlama and will continue to work hard to keep his position in the team.

Like other members of the squad, Essono is training on his own at home as required by ‘Tse Putsoa’.



He said it is important to find motivation to do the required gym work while the league is suspended.

“It is not easy to work on your own but I am a very motivated person, I just want to keep working,” Essono said.

“I don’t know when football is coming back but when it does we have to be ready.”

Tlalane Phahla