Face lift for Bambatha

MASERU – Construction work to upgrade Lesotho football’s headquarters, the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, is now underway.

The massive uplift is part of a project funded by world football’s governing body FIFA and is the first major refurbishment of Bambatha since it was opened in 2002.



The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) last year announced that FIFA had approved several projects which include the refurbishment of the association’s headquarters and the installation of artificial pitches at Bambatha and in Mohale’s Hoek.



In February, LEFA president Advocate Salemane Phafane laid out the six projects to be carried out over the next two years and now the real work has started.

Of the six projects, five will take place at Bambatha and one will be in Mohale’s Hoek.



The projects are independent of each other and will happen at the same time while the overall cost of the project is around M20 million.

Currently, the foundations of the technical department and gym house are under construction at Bambatha and the next phase of work will be on the changing rooms.



LEFA’s secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, said the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted construction and will likely cause more problems as it spreads.

However, Mohapi said he is confident the project will be completed in less than two years.

“The technical department and the gym are the ones whose foundations are on-going now, we (have) just started; from there they will move to changing rooms’ foundations,” Mohapi said.



“We are waiting for the artificial turf to arrive, and we are waiting for the people who are going to start the work, they have to come in and go into quarantine. We had disruptions (because) of the Covid-19 so as it spreads it is causing more and more problems, but everything is on.”

All the projects will be carried out by local companies except two which are the installation of artificial turfs in Mohale’s Hoek and at Bambatha.



The two projects will be carried out by a company from the Netherlands which specialises in the installation of artificial pitches. The company was recommended by FIFA and worked with LEFA when it installed the artificial pitch in Maputsoe.



When announcing the projects in February, Phafane said LEFA has seen better performances from Lesotho’s national teams when they play in Maputsoe and Setsoto which is proof better football pitches produce better football.



Clubs around Maseru will also have access to Bambatha’s pitch to use as their home ground for games.

Tlalane Phahla