Khants’i says on path to recovery

MASERU-Lesotho Road Bike champion Teboho Khantši says he is recovering well after undergoing an operation on a broken leg.

It was first feared the cyclist had suffered multiple leg fractures after being struck by a car three weeks ago.

However, Khantši said he only suffered a fracture in one leg and he has already been discharged from hospital and is now at home where is recovering.

Khantši told thepost yesterday that he will take three months walking on crutches and after that he will go for a check-up and to find out if the plaster cast on his leg would be removed.

Khantši and three other cyclists – Francis Ramoolla, Tohlang Rampetla and Masia Rantoetse – were injured three weeks ago when a Honda Fit taxi rammed into a group of riders who were on their way to Mantšonyane as part of the cycling race in the Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Sports Extravaganza.

All four were rushed to hospital. The three other riders were discharged with minor injuries and only Khantši had serious injuries that kept him in hospital for a week.

The accident happened in Katlehong near MGC Park where the race’s starting point was. After the incident the race was called off.

“I am recovering well at home, I only had an operation on one leg not two, my hand was also injured but it wasn’t as bad as the leg,” Khantši said.

“I am at home and now I can walk around the house with walking sticks on my own and I was told to go for a check-up after three months. I don’t know if they will remove (the leg cast) then or what,” he added.

Khantši’s bike is said to be a total write-off and needs replacing.

The driver of the Honda Fit taxi has already been charged with reckless driving and damage to property amongst other charges.

The Federation of Cycling Lesotho (FCL) is also set take their own legal action against the driver. Prior to the accident Khantši had no previous injuries.

Tlalane Phahla