Khutlang joins Swallows

MASERU – LESOTHO international Tumelo Khutlang (Pictured) has found a new home with Swallows and will remain in the top flight of South African football next season after parting ways with relegated Black Leopards. Khutlang confirmed his new destination to thepost yesterday and said he is happy with the move.

At the time of writing Swallows had not officially announced the deal and Khutlang could not share more, but according to South African publication FARPost who first broke the news, the Likuena and former Lioli star penned a two-year deal which will keep him at Dobsonville until 2023 with an option to extend for a further year.



Khutlang has been with Black Leopards since 2018 and is quoted in the Limpopo Mirror saying his departure from the club came after a series of meetings with the club over the past weeks. Two parties agreed that parting ways would be of the benefit of the player and the club and he is now preparing for life with a new club. Khutlang made 35 appearances for Black Leopards, scoring three goals and providing five assists during his stay in Limpopo.



He is a versatile forward who can play across the three positions up front whether as a centre-forward or as a right or left winger. Although his period at Leopards was troubled with injuries, he is hoping to turn a new leaf at Swallows and he is ready for a new challenge.

He has been an ever-present figure in the national team set up and his move will certainly please his Likuena coaches.

Tlalane Phahla