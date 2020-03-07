Kick4Life boss prays for a miracle

MASERU – Kick4Life interim coach Paul Westren believes his side can pull off a miracle and knock Bantu out of the Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) Top 8.

Kick4Life face a daunting 4-1 deficit from the first leg of the sides’ quarterfinal tie and are rank outsiders against a rampant Bantu outfit that also leads the Econet Premier League.

Kick4Life also go into Sunday’s game at the Maputsoe DiFA Stadium having already lost three times in all competitions to ‘A Matšo Matebele’ this season.

However, Westren said Kick4Life have nothing to lose in the second leg and he called the game “a free hit” for his charges to go at Bantu.

Westren cited examples of teams that have fought back from being behind such as English side Tottenham who overturned a three-goal deficit in last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.

Westren said such instances show anything is possible when Kick4Life take on Bantu.

“The second leg is a difficult situation because of the result from first leg but somehow it is a free hit. Anything is possible in football; you see some of the results last year in the Champions League semi-finals, Tottenham turning around a big score,” Westren said.

“Anything is possible on the day but it is obviously going to be tough and, like you said, it is a mountain to climb. We put ourselves in this situation but we have to give it a go,” he said.

For Bantu, the LNIG Top 8 is part of their quest to win a treble this season with the league title almost secured and the MGC Top 4 taking place next month.

One hope for Kick4Life is the Mafeteng side continues with their squad rotation policy and ring changes on Sunday.

Because of the away goal Kick4Life scored in the first leg, a 3-0 win on Sunday would see the Old Europa club win the tie on the away goals rule.

The game will be Westren’s first in the LNIG Top 8 after he was confirmed as Kick4Life’s interim coach last week to replace Katiso Mojakhomo who endured a rocky ride after he was appointed to take over from Bob Mafoso last August.

Under Mojakhomo, Kick4Life slipped to 10th in the league after finishing fifth last season and their poor results included the 4-1 first leg thumping at the hands of Bantu.

Mojakhomo has been demoted to a technical team role until the end of the season when his one-year contract with the club ends.

A former head coach of the Kick4Life academy, Westren backed his team to rally and turn things around.

Kick4Life have shown signs of improvement in their last two games under the Englishman with the Old Europa side drawing 0-0 with Lioli and beating Sefotha-fotha 2-1 last weekend in league action.

“I have agreed to do the role until the end of the season,” Westren said.

“There is no mandate, no pressure in terms of objectives, so we will take each game as it comes and we will try to do our best in each game to win as many points as we can.”

Westren added: “It is going to be tough this weekend (against Bantu) but maybe it is a chance for some players who have not been getting much game-time to freshen things up a bit.”

LNIG Top 8 quarterfinal second legs:

Saturday (Setsoto Stadium)

Matlama vs. LMPS (1pm, LMPS lead 1-0)

LDF vs. Lioli (3pm, 1-1)

Sunday (Maputsoe)

LCS vs. Liphakoe (1pm, 1-1)

Kick4Life vs. Bantu (3pm, Bantu lead 4-1)

Tlalane Phahla