Kick4Life prepare for Matlama onslaught

MASERU-Kick4Life head coach Katiso Mojakhomo says he is preparing for a fierce contest against defending Econet Premier League champions Matlama on Sunday.

The last time the teams met was last month in the first round and the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Matlama equalising late in the game to avoid defeat.

Mojakhomo said he expects ‘Tse Putsoa’ to come even harder at his side this time around because the champions didn’t expect Kick4Life to give them such a hard time in the first meeting.

“This one is going to be very tough, we gave (Matlama) a difficult time when they were really not anticipating it, I think they will come at us to try and stamp their authority to make us feel they are a bigger club which might work against them,” Mojakhomo told thepost.

Mojakhomo said a lot will ride on his young charges following the game-plan.

“In some games I get carried away by my boys because I know what they can deliver,” he said.

“I can see where they can go, in some games I open the game when I am supposed to close it because I am hoping they will do what they have been doing. As the technical team we have seen that, yes they are promising but we still have to calculate for them,” he said.

A lot will be riding on the game against Matlama for both teams.

Matlama are second in the Econet Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Bantu and their title defence is slipping away.

Kick4Life, on the other hand, picked up an important 2-1 victory over struggling Swallows last Saturday which Mojakhomo called a “character building” win for his team as they prepare for a tough run of fixtures that features log leaders Bantu up next.

The win over Swallows also eased some pressure on Mojakhomo after heavy back-to-back defeats for Kick4Life in which they lost 5-0 to Bantu and 3-1 to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

“That was a very important win for us psychologically, especially after the two terrible losses and, above all that, it is a foundation for the (start of the) second round which is now important as we speak. We are forgetting the past,” Mojakhomo said.

The win was Kick4Life’s first in five games since a 2-1 victory over Lijabatho in October. Mojakhomo said his side had to do whatever it takes to claim three points.

“We didn’t play that well but we were determined to win that one, I could see from the warm-up that the players were determined to get three points,” Mojakhomo said.

“Not taking anything from Swallows but the game was not that strong compared to the games that we lost, that is why it was easy for us to make changes and bring players who didn’t have enough game time. All in all, I think it was good for us to get three points,” he added.

With his charges facing the league’s top two – Matlama and Bantu – in successive games, Mojakhomo said it is important to take it one game at a time.

The Kick4Life mentor said a draw on Sunday against Matlama would be fine but they are targeting three points.

“The phrase ‘one game at a time’ fits well for me because this is the second round, we are thinking of Matlama now and we are focusing on them only, we drew with them and the least we can do now is to draw,” he said.

He said he hopes Kick4Life have turned the corner after a run that saw his side plummet from the top four to ninth place.

“Some of those losses are in reality good for the future, even though they are painful,” Mojakhomo said.

“Our team is young and some of the things you tell them before the game don’t sound like the truth to them when you are telling them,” he added.

“We always prepare them on how the opposition is going to play and what to anticipate, and after the game they will say ‘yes coach, now we see what you meant’.

“Those losses were building character, what is important is what you do after a loss – not to look for a loss and point fingers. You have to use them to build them for the future.”

Tlalane Phahla