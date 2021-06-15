Koetle booted out

MASERU – Likuena international and Bantu midfielder Tšoanelo Koetle has been labelled as ‘uncoachable’ by Lesotho national coach Thabo Senong after a disastrous Mozambique tour where Likuena played the hosts as well as Eswatini.



Likuena lost both games convincingly but the defeats have been overshadowed by off-the-field shenanigans, which range from theft to smoking of marijuana inside the camp, that have come to light from the tour.



Koetle, who has long been seen as one of Lesotho’s finest but unfulfilled talents, was miraculously recalled for Likuena’s preparations for next month’s COSAFA Cup tournament after being excluded from the team for over a year.



The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) originally did not announce why Koetle was axed from the Likuena set-up but it is now known he had his usual episodes of ill-discipline in the camp.

After being given a lifeline by Senong following impressive displays for Bantu, the 28-year-old is in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons.

This time around the former Lioli playmaker may well kiss his Likuena career goodbye, at least as long as Senong is still in charge.

Koetle’s behaviour goes in the opposite direction to the values, character, attitude and discipline that Senong believes in.



Addressing journalists in Maseru yesterday, Senong said Likuena had challenges in Mozambique due to the behaviour of some players.

One major crisis in camp Senong talked about was Koetle. He said there had been a public outcry over his exclusion from the national team because of his technical qualities as a player which also played a part in persuading Likuena’s technical staff to give Koetle another chance.

Senong said it is unfortunate that Koetle’s behaviour was not good in the national team. In addition, the midfielder was always late for team meetings and never apologised for it.



“In training sessions he was not cooperating with teammates, not developing the relationships, not being coachable, not taking instructions from coaches,” Senong said about Koetle.

“We played him in the Mozambique match and if you have to measure his talent and his performance those are two different things, he didn’t play well at all, and for me I have always believed that talent must go hand in hand with good discipline. Talent must go hand in and with good character,” the South African tactician said.



Senong said Likuena’s coaching staff did all they could to help Koetle re-acclimate to the national team set-up.

“We had one-on-ones with him,” Senong said.

“We had discussions with him before we included him in the camp and we showed him the responsibility of respecting the badge but it was unfortunate that he misbehaved once again and by saying that I don’t think going forward these are the kind players we need in the (COSAFA) tournament,” he added.



The news of Koetle’s rogue behaviour in the national is not a surprise. In fact, his inclusion in the Likuena squad in the first place was the bigger surprise.

It is well known that Koetle is troublesome and previous coaches have suffered a similar fate to what Senong went through in Mozambique.



Back in 2016, Koetle was kicked out of the Likuena camp as the team was preparing for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.



His expulsion was after a disagreement over money. He was identified by LEFA as the chief instigator of rebellious conduct within the team. At the time the association said “Mr Koetle was requesting allowances that are not within the Lesotho Football Association’s structure.”

It is just one of many episodes involving the midfielder as far as the national team goes. At club level his previous coaches run out of words describing the conduct of the talented but wayward Koetle.

Tlalane Phahla