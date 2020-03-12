Koetle out of Lifofane tie

MASERU-Econet Premier League leaders Bantu have confirmed Tšoanelo Koetle will miss Sunday’s game against Lifofane with a head injury.

The star midfielder suffered the injury against Kick4Life on Sunday in the second leg of the Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) Top 8 quarterfinals in Maputsoe.

Koetle clashed heads with Khubetsoana Kamela and was rushed to hospital.

According to Bantu spokesperson, Bokang Phasumane, Koetle was discharged and sent for x-rays to check for any further head injuries.

Although Phasumane said the Lesotho international did not suffer head trauma, Bantu are still waiting for a full diagnosis of his injury and he will miss Sunday’s tie as a result.

However, Phasumane said the Mafeteng giants are not expecting Koetle to be out for a long time and he could return to the fold next week in the MGC Top 4 semi-finals against Matlama.

Koetle is the only Bantu player who is set to miss the game against fourth-placed Lifofane.

“We sent him for an x-ray to see the extent of his injury,” Phasumane said.

“We don’t have a full scan but he will not play this weekend and he is the only one who is injured at the moment.”

Bantu will be looking to extend their unbeaten record which now runs for 17 league games when they travel to Butha-Buthe, but they are facing this season’s surprise package.

Lifofane have proven themselves to be difficult opponents especially in Butha-Buthe where they have won four of their nine home matches and have lost only once.

Lifofane have also shown no fear against the league’s big guns. They have already beaten Lioli twice this season and have taken four points off champions Matlama.

In other games this weekend, third-placed Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) take on ninth-placed Kick4Life on Sunday.

Kick4Life are trying to break into the top eight after a disastrous first round of the season that saw head coach Katiso Mojakhomo demoted last month.

The Old Europa side roped in Paul Westren as caretaker coach to steady the ship until the end of the season.

Under Westren’s guidance Kick4Life have seen a slight improvement in their results and a victory over LCS could see them go level on points with eighth-placed Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

Another highlight in the Econet Premier League this weekend is Saturday’s game between Linare, in fifth place, and seventh-placed Lioli in Maputsoe.

Only a point separates the two teams and both are in the hunt for a coveted top four spot.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

Sefotha-fotha vs. LMPS (PTC)

Linare vs. Lioli (DIFA Maputsoe)

Likhopo vs. Liphakoe (LCS)

Lijabatho vs. Matlama (Morija)

Sunday (15:00)

LCS vs. Kick4Life (LCS)

LDF vs. Swallows (LDF)

Lifofane vs. Bantu (Butha-Buthe)

Tlalane Phahla