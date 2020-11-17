LAAA bashes Sports Commission

MASERU-The new committee of the Lesotho Amateur Athletics Association (LAAA) has come out guns blazing and lashed out at the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) saying the commission is clearly confused by criticising their elections in October.



The president of the new committee Tšeliso Pheta says it doesn’t matter what the LSRC says and his board will continue to work as they believe they were legally elected and followed the constitution.

He said World Athletics, which is the international governing body for athletics, is a bigger body than the LSRC and the new LAAA committee is in dialogue with them.



Pheta said it was obvious from the beginning that the LSRC was conflicted when they started talking about the elections on the radio and he also accused LSRC spokesperson Teboho Rakhomo of showing biasness when speaking on the radio about athletics issues.

He said the fact that the LSRC’S treasurer, Makhaola Serake, is the ousted president of LAAA it means the LSRC cannot be neutral on issues affecting the association.



Pheta told thepost on Tuesday that there is still no communication between them and the LSRC, and that they are both trying to wield their power. He admitted that as affiliates of LSRC it was the LAAA’s duty to report to the LSRC after the elections in October which they did and that is where talks ended. He said maybe there will be communication in future.



“We are trying to settle in the office and we have not talked to LSRC, we will just continue to work despite LSRC,” Pheta said.

“Even though we are affiliates to LSRC they cannot take our rights away from us. It’s true we went to elections without other districts but we had the majority and our constitution says we should hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October,” he said.



“The president of the LAAA is also the treasurer of the LSRC, their PRO was on radio speaking about this issue and it was clear he was taking sides. We have been speaking with the World Athletics and they have advised us to speak with the other three districts that aren’t happy and resolve this. We have to report to them on Friday and we plan to have a meeting with these districts on Thursday, the world athletics has more power,” he said.



The three districts that complained to LSRC and dodged the elections two weeks ago are Maseru, Berea and Mafeteng. However, LSRC say they do not recognise the so-called new committee and have already initiated with the committee they know that they should go for elections. LSRC spokesperson Rakhomo said it is obvious that the association has problems and this is evidenced by the fact that not all districts went to the alleged elections.



LAAA’s spokesperson Sejanamane Maphathe laughed at Pheta’s claims that he is the president and asked where he was last week when they held a meeting for presidents and secretary generals. He said the so called elections were illegal and that the only committee that is in place is the one that has been in the office all along and they will only leave when the elections have been held.



Maphathe said they have already initiated a process to host elections although they do not have a definitive date just yet. Pheta holds the vice president position in the old committee, the position he still holds even now according to Maphathe as he has not resigned or was voted out of the office. However, he said the rebellious behaviour of Pheta and his crew will be punished when the time comes as they have defied the constitution.



“God has lost them; there is nothing there I can tell you, where is their office where are they working from? As far as we have concerned we have not held any elections, instead we are starting the process of going to the elections. I don’t know which world athletics they have been speaking to but we have had talks with world athletics and they have told us to follow the constitution,” he said.



“There were three districts Berea, Maseru and Mafeteng and they were all complaining, we set a tribunal to work on their issues, they complained to the LSRC and we found out we haven’t been following the constitution and ordered us to, and we have already met with these districts so let’s see who is attending their meeting,” he said.

Tlalane Phahla