LDF crush Kick4Life

MASERU – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) came from behind to beat Kick4Life 3-1 in an Econet Premier League encounter played at Setsoto Stadium yesterday.

The win eases pressure on LDF as they jump to 10th place with 11 points from 10 games. ‘Sohle-Sohle’ are now three points above the relegation zone.

Their heroes on the day were evergreen striker Mojela Letsie, who scored for yet another year, and Thabang Rabi who scored a brace.

For Kick4Life the loss continued a miserable week after they suffered an embarrassing 5-0 rout against Bantu on Sunday, and a second defeat in a row begins to raise questions about the job security of coach Katiso Mojakhomo.

LDF took advantage of Kick4Life’s slump to ease their own woes.

‘Sohle-Sohle’ have been disappointing this season after finishing fourth last term and they went into yesterday’s game on the back of successive defeats.

LDF also had fresh news yesterday of suspensions handed by the league to coach Motheo Mohapi and star midfielder Tšepo Toloane for their roles in last month’s abandonment of a semi-final tie against Matlama in the Independence Cup.

Things did not start well either against Kick4Life who took a first half lead from the penalty spot after LDF were penalised for handling the ball and Tanki Seoli stepped up to put Kick4Life in front.

Kick4Life could have increased their lead before half time but couldn’t finish the many numerous chances they created.

Mojakhomo’s side would regret their wastefulness.

LDF came out a completely different team in the second half as they dominated the midfield and created chances of their own until Rabi eventually equalised for the hosts.

From there Kick4Life fell apart and were second best to everything LDF did.

LDF assistant coach Malefetsane Pheko was in charge of the team for the day and oversaw the 3-1 win which boosts LDF’s confidence heading into Saturday’s crunch tie against Econet Premier League leaders Bantu.

Pheko praised his side’s resolve and adjustments.

“We played well given we have been given a punishment. If you look around, Toloane is not here (and) we had prepared him as one of our key players, but we still won the game. I think it’s a big achievement because in his absence we had to drop one of the attackers (Koete) Mohloai to the midfield but after conceding we had nothing to lose, we put Letsie upfront and we got the goals,” Pheko said.

“As a coach you must have plan A and Plan B and our plan B worked for us,” he added.

“We tried to take the ball and put it into spaces but they occupied the spaces but after we introduced a second striker we had enough numbers to get goals.”

Pheko said LDF’s target remains to finish in the top four. He said ‘Sohle-Sohle’ are going into Saturday’s game against Bantu highly-motivated.

For Kick4Life it is back to the drawing board. They face bottom side Swallows in Nyakosoba on Saturday in what now feels like a must-win game.

Tlalane Phahla