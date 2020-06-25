League resumption on the table

MASERU-The Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) is set to meet with clubs this week over the possibility of the league resuming while the league waits for the green light from the government.



PLMC chairman Ikarabele Sello (Pictured) said the meeting will be centred on the 2019/20 season’s resumption and how things are going to work if the league is allowed to continue.



Football was suspended in March because of COVID-19 and the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has had several meetings with the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) over the return of football in recent weeks but there is still no go-ahead.



LEFA has insisted all along that its intention is to complete the current season and last week expressed confidence its proposal to resume play would be given the green light by the NECC.

However, the NECC wants to be convinced about the safety measures LEFA will implement for football to return and it wants to be assured that football’s return will not increase infections of the coronavirus.



For now, Lesotho has the lowest COVID-19 infections compared to other African countries and mainly neighbouring South Africa. Lesotho has four confirmed cases, two recoveries and no deaths, and football authorities believe they should be allowed to play.

“We still don’t have the permission from the government to continue,” Sello told thepost.



“I don’t know when (the permission) will be granted but LEFA is in discussions with the Command Centre about the protocols that need to be followed for football to come back, that includes education of players and officials about COVID-19, in training and ensuring the safety of players,” Sello added.



“We have to meet with the presidents of the clubs about the league resumption and when we have met and talked we will release a statement.”

