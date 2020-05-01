Lefa extends suspension

MASERU-Football’s governing body in the country, the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA), says all football will remain suspended until at least May 6.



LeFA made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

The association said all training sessions are also suspended until it gives clubs the green light to resume training.



Lesotho football was shut down indefinitely on March 17 because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) fears.

Although Lesotho is yet to report a COVID-19 case, on Monday, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced an extension of the national lockdown until May 5 in order to put measures in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



On Tuesday, LeFA released a statement saying it would seek advice from the government and other sports governing bodies as to what measures to take when the extended lockdown ends in two weeks’ time.

Last week, LeFA secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi insisted the association is committed to finishing the 2019/20 campaign.



The season is scheduled to end in May but Mohapi said games would be played in June and July if they had to be.

LeFA said it will continue to monitor the situation.

“The public is duly informed that pursuant to the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho’s extension of the lockdown on Tuesday 21st April 2020, all football leagues under the auspices of the Lesotho Football Association will remain suspended until the 6th May 2020,” LeFA’s statement read.



“The LeFA Leadership will again continue monitoring the situation as well as seek advice from the government and the world football governing bodies as to what measures to take after the 5th May 2020, the last day of the extended lockdown,” the association said.

LeFA’s offices will remain closed.



“The association also wishes to inform that fraternity that in abidance with the directive from government to isolate as a preventative measure, all the Association’s offices will remain closed and will re-open on the 6th May 2020. The senior officials of the LeFA secretariat shall be working from home and will be available on their mobile phones throughout the lock-down,” LeFA said.



The association also urged the public to respect the measures taken by the government in the fight against Covid-19.

“We hope that all members of the football fraternity and nation at large will abide with the measures taken by government as well as the directives of the World Health Organisation,” LeFA said.



“We really wish to have all members of the fraternity, God permitting, to be in good shape at the end of this very challenging period. Too many lives are at stake, it takes the effort of an individual and the community to save the situation. We count on you to do what is right to avert potential loss of lives due to recklessness.”

Tlalane Phahla