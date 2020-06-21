LEFA prays for green-light

MASERU-The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) is adamant its request to resume league football will be given the green light with the governing body still committed to completing the 2019/20 football season on the field.



The association says it has been in discussions with the relevant authorities in pursuit of resuming football in order to complete the campaign.

There are encouraging signs for the return of football with golf now being given permission to resume as a non-contact sport.



The National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) said the Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro, is set to make an announcement soon on Covid-19 and he is expected to touch on sports and what will happen next.

LEFA suspended all football activities in the country on March 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it feels this could be the right time to complete the season given that Lesotho has not had high volumes of Covid-19 infections compared to other countries.



“We are adamant that our request to resume with the leagues will be given the go-ahead as our commitment has always been to make sure that the season is completed on the field of play,” LEFA said in a statement.

“We wish to thank all our stakeholders for their patience and encourage all to continue to adhere to all the regulations set out by our government.”

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Minister of Sports, Likeleli Tampane, said with a good proposal from LEFA and if the safety of everyone involved is assured, perhaps football can resume as well.



“I know everyone is talking about football,” Tampane said.

“We are going to sit down with LEFA and, if a proposal is good, maybe (football will resume),” she added.

“We have already had talks with golf and they will continue, it is a non-contact sport. However, with football and netball for now (the answer is) no. It’s all about safety.”

Tlalane Phahla