LEFA to receive M17m Covid-19 war chest

MASERU-The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has announced it is set to receive US$1 million (roughly M17 million) from FIFA as a relief fund for football in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The money will be disbursed in two time batches with the first pay-out of US$500 000 (M8.5 million) set to be given to FIFA’s Member Associations before August and the second one to be released early next year.



All clubs registered with LEFA will benefit from the money.

Mohapi said until now LEFA has not yet received instructions on how the funds will be distributed.



He said that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the governing body will give a straight regulation on how the money is going to be used.



Mohapi said when LEFA gets the instructions from FIFA it will localise them and because the money has to be accounted for, everyone who is going to benefit will have to report so that LEFA can also report to FIFA.



In addition, LEFA is set to receive US$500 000 (M8.5 million) to support women’s football.



“Besides the $1 million USD, there is money that is coming (to the tune of) $500 000 USD which is meant to relieve women’s football only because maybe (FIFA) believe other associations may have disregarded the women’s football, this money is different from the $1 million,” Mohapi said.



FIFA has given permission to all the members to use money for projects.

However, if they do that, 35 percent of it must be used for women’s football.

Mohapi insisted that LEFA has no intention to take the project’s money for relief, according to a decision that was made on Tuesday by LEFA’s executive.



LEFA will also not be taking a loan offering as they see no reason to do so, he added.

Besides the $1 million and $500 000 USD from FIFA, LEFA will also receive US$300 000 (M5 million) from CAF as a relief fund

LEFA had also sent a request to the Ministry of Sports asking for relief finances but there is still no response from the government.



However, Mohapi said he hopes LEFA will get a response after the sports ministry settles into office following its recent change of personnel in March.

Over 900 clubs and referees are set to benefit.

“It is not about Premier League clubs or A Division clubs, but all registered members of LEFA independent of which division they are playing in,” Mohapi said.



“Also, I don’t think we can say a certain team in one division has been affected more than the other. The Covid-19 relief fund is not prize monies, we cannot look at it like I am number or number two; we have to look at it by divisions.”



Mohapi said teams in the same division will get the same amount. For example, all 14 Econet Premier League clubs will get the same amount and the same will happen for A Division clubs and in other divisions.

Tlalane Phahla