Lesotho athletics mourns Ramonene

MASERU-The Lesotho Amateur Athletics Association (LAAA) is mourning the untimely death of Tšepang Ramonene, one of Lesotho’s best marathon runners.

The 28-year-old died last weekend after a short illness.

According to LAAA spokesperson, Sejanamane Maphathe, Ramonene was rushed to hospital last Thursday.

He remained in hospital under the care of the doctors until his passing last Saturday.

Maphathe said the LAAA has been hit hard by Ramonene’s death because he was in great shape and was looking forward to the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in February.

The soft-spoken Ramonene made a name for himself in 2016 when he won the Mandela Day Marathon and bagged M100 000 prize money in the process.

He is the twin brother of Tšepo Ramonene Mathibelle, who is another well-respected marathon runner and a two-time Olympian for Lesotho.

Maphathe said Ramonene’s death hurts because there were no signs of his illness and he was looking forward to competing at the Olympic qualifiers in two weeks’ time.

Maphathe praised Ramonene’s work-rate as an athlete and his achievements on the track.

He said Ramonene’s Mandela Day Marathon victory proved he had what it took to be a renowned international athlete.

“He was ill for a short period of time and he passed on,” Maphathe said.

“He was taken to hospital on Thursday last week and Saturday he passed away. We are shocked by this because it is an untimely death that no one was expecting. He was a good person to us people who knew him. He didn’t talk much, but when he talked you would always laugh,” he added.

Maphathe said the LAAA is deeply shocked and has sent its condolences to Ramonene’s family.

“It’s untimely because he was preparing for his next race which was the Olympics qualifiers in Nelson Mandela Bay and he was looking forward to that,” Maphathe said.

“You will remember (that) one of his biggest victories is the Mandela Day Marathon in KwaZulu Natal in 2016. Other than that he had been doing well here at home in the races we held and (he) would win,” he said.

Maphathe said the LAAA is yet to be informed of details of Ramonene’s burial.

Tlalane Phahla