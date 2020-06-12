Liberty Life comes to the party

MASERU-Kick4Life’s main sponsor, Liberty Life, has donated food parcels to players of the Econet Premier League outfit as clubs struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The move is the company’s way of lending a helping hand and a total of 28 players received parcels last Friday.

Speaking on behalf of Liberty, Teboho Chabalala said the company felt compelled to assist because it is aware how the on-going pandemic has adversely affected the players’ livelihoods.



Like every other club, Kick4Life has been hit hard by the stoppage of league football and the club has had to release three players and cut salaries.

Chabalala said Liberty Life knows some players are breadwinners in their families and, with the 2019/20 season suspended since March 17, the players’ incomes have been affected.

“We felt we should meet (the players) halfway with these necessities, we know this is a very difficult moment to the players because some of them are the breadwinners in their families and when the games have paused like they are now, it means their cost of living may be a challenge,” Chabalala said.



Kick4Life said they are grateful for the help from their sponsors, especially because companies are also facing a difficult time.

Kick4Life’s director of football, Chris Bullock, told thepost that, like every other the club, the Old Europa outfit has been hit hard.

He said although Kick4Life own the Kick4Life Centre which houses the club’s No.7 restaurant and the Kick4Life Hotel & Conference Centre, revenues have not been coming in as they usually do to help in the team’s running, because of the Covid-19 outbreak.



“It is really tough, I don’t think we are the only ones (struggling),” Bullock said.

“Different clubs have different ways they get funds. I can’t talk for everybody. Some of the bigger clubs have budgets for salaries and things are based on what they are bringing in from gate-takings and that’s tough for those clubs. For us we have different ways of bringing money. We have a few sponsors; we do have some assistance (from) things like the restaurant and the hotel. It helps to sustain us a little bit but that revenue isn’t coming,” he said.



“The sponsors have been hit and it doesn’t help for our income. It is no secret that, like all clubs, we have had to cut salaries just to ensure we can survive this period,” he said.

Bullock also lamented how the stoppage of league play affected Kick4Life’s momentum. Kick4Life had just claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) when the Econet Premier League was suspended.

Although Kick4Life were ninth on the log, they were only five points off a precious top four position and were gaining form under interim coach Paul Westren.



“Financially it is the hardest thing, but I think we had just gathered some momentum, our performances were starting to get better, we just had a good win before everything stopped,” Bullock said.

“I think we were really on a sort of positive trend with the new coach and I think that momentum has been disrupted a little bit. We would have been really excited to see how we were going to finish the season and move forward,” he added.



“I think it is difficult for all of us to be honest with you and, hopefully, we will all get through it and bounce back a better side one way or another.”

Tlalane Phahla