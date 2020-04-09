Lichaba hails Senong’s influence

MASERU-Bantu and Lesotho goalkeeper Ntsane Lichaba has hailed Likuena head coach Thabo Senong saying he is a father figure to all players in the national team.

Lichaba said the former South African Under-20 coach has brought calm and confidence to the players and they are more engaged in training sessions as a result.

The Bantu stopper said Senong cares more about their opinions as players than most coaches.

Senong was appointed as Likuena coach last year in August replacing Moses Maliehe and he has changed a lot in the team since then.

Lichaba has earned Senong’s trust and kept his starting spot even though it appears to be more at risk with Sekhoane Sekhoane now cementing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country and pushing for Likuena’s number one shirt.

However, as the number one goalkeeper for Econet Premier League leaders Bantu where he is also facing competition, Lichaba will not shy away from any competition in the national side.

“He has changed a lot (in Likuena), he is like a father figure to us; we can talk to him. He is always trying to get our opinions on everything, we are engaged,” Lichaba said about Senong.

“He doesn’t come and impose,” Lichaba added.

“(Senong) wants to know what we think about certain things. With him it is not a one way (his way), it is a two-way (communication), I think that’s what changed for us a lot being more engaged, getting our opinions and knowing our opinions count.”

With the league season suspended until further notice due to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19), teams have sent home their players with programmes to follow on their own to keep fit.

Lichaba said he has not been able to do his normal goalkeeping drills as he is training on his own and at best he can only stay fit.

“For me I train every day at home, with the lockdown now it’s difficult because you can’t even go to the streets, so I am on my own, at the moment all I can do is gym (at home) and stay fit,” Lichaba told thepost.

“I cannot do goalkeeping drills because I am alone so it is not easy to do, but when football comes back as long as I am fit it will be easy to get to the basic goalkeeping drills,” he said.

Lichaba continued that the suspension of the league will definitely affect Bantu’s momentum but he hopes they can all come back stronger and pick up from where they left off.

He said it is now a mental game for the players and if they are mentally strong they will cope.

Tlalane Phahla