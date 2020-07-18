Lioli hunts for new coach

MASERU – Lioli will search for a new coach after the club’s annual general meeting (AGM) at the end of this month.

The five-time league champions are once again on the hunt for a new coach after parting ways with South African mentor Morena Ramorebodi last week.



Ramorebodi only took charge of the Teyateyaneng giants in January on a six-month contract and Lioli have decided against extending his stay.

However, the new head coach will only be hired once a new executive committee is elected and settles into office.



It is not clear who the club will go for as their new coach but thepost has been told Lioli are considering advertising the post to allow candidates to apply, instead of headhunting a candidate as has been their tradition.

What the club decides remains to be seen but it will be another moment of upheaval in Lioli’s recent history.



‘Tse Nala’ last won the league in 2016 and they have been outside of the league’s top four for the past two years.

Since 2016 Lioli have had more coaches (five) than trophies won (three) and they have cycled players in every transfer window with little success.

Lioli’s last trophy win came in 2018 when they won the Independence Cup and they have been a shadow of themselves since.



Lioli general manager Hlalele Matobako confirmed the club will only make plans for a new coach after the AGM when they know who is in office and in charge of ‘Tse Nala’.

“At the moment we are preparing for the AGM and only then will we know who the people coming in will be and they will make plans to appoint a new coach. At the moment there is no search (for a new coach),” Matobako said on Wednesday.



Ramorebodi’s second stint in Teyateyaneng was not much different from his first in 2017 when he also lasted for half a year.

However, having only been given a six-month contract on his return in January, it has always seemed the club were hesitant to tie Ramorebodi to a long-term contract.



Lioli’s chopping and changing has resulted in the team massively underperforming over the past four years. The team has also not been helped by administration issues off the field that have affected performances on it.



Last week ‘Tse Nala’ released five players whose contracts had expired to make way for new blood which the club hopes can lift Lioli back to winning trophies and dominating local football.

Tlalane Phahla