Lioli in turmoil

MASERU – It has been two months and two weeks since Lioli announced the resignation of Thabile Secker as head coach.

The announcement was made on October 31, 2019 and Lioli still do not have a head coach and keep moving from one interim coach to another.

Secker did not resign because of bad results, at least that is what we are hearing.

Secker himself has also said on numerous occasions there was something else behind his abrupt departure from the club just three months after signing a two-year deal.

The Teyateyaneng side has been nowhere near a title challenge for the past two years and for a club the size of Lioli to not even be challenging for the league is unheard of.

Since 2016 Lioli have had more coaches (four) than trophies (three), and have recycled players in and out every transfer window with no change.

The club has been in a leadership crisis and it is looks like nothing has changed or will change any time soon.

Back in December 2018 the former club’s president, Lebohang Thotanyana, resigned from his position due to poor results on the field but it didn’t take long before Thotanyana was back in the hot seat after talks with the club’s executive.

However, the reunion did not last long and Thotanyana eventually left the club’s administration last year in June and a new leadership committee came in.

Lioli have appointed four coaches in four years and all have failed except Halemakale Mahlaha who had a bit of success winning the 2016 Independence Cup and 2017 LNIG Top 8 before resigning citing player power.

Mahlaha in 2017 was replaced by South African mentor Morena Ramorebodi whose fate was sealed in just six months.

Next was Lehlohonolo Thotanyana who was hired at the start of the 2018/19 season after his contract with Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) as technical director ended.

Thotanyana started well by winning the 2018 Independence Cup but things went south quickly and he only lasted a season.

Former Lioli player Secker was the latest hire last July amid much fanfare and hope he could finally get the club competing for top honours again with the likes of Bantu and Matlama.

Secker arrived at Lioli after having guided Matlama to their historic 10th league title last season but like previous ‘Tse Nala’ coaches the working conditions just didn’t allow him to carry out his job.

Player power at Lioli is not a myth, it exists and several coaches and ex-players have confirmed it.

Coaches at Lioli do not have total control over players and three previous coaches – Mahlaha, Ramorebodi and Secker – have credited their departure from the club to player power.

The most damning was Secker who couldn’t be bothered to even tolerate it for a season and called it quits after two months after club management interfered with his way of disciplining players.

Instead of dealing with the problem Lioli’s management have vehemently denied claims of player power and dismissed them as excuses from the coaches.

However, ‘Tse Nala’ are now dealing with an embarrassing case of players not showing up for training with Tsietsi Motšeare and Teboho Ntlama AWOL since the beginning of the year.

At the moment Lioli are a mid-table team struggling to get into the top four. They are a total contrast to their biggest rivals Bantu who are streets ahead in terms of administration.

Bantu have a clear working plan and the hierarchy know exactly what they want and they are not going to settle for less.

Yes, Bantu did have problems before they found stability but even then it was apparent they were working tirelessly to bring the club back to its glory days. There is no evidence whatsoever Lioli will get back to the top anytime soon, at least not this season.

It is shameful the team still doesn’t have a head coach even now. Instead, Molefi Mokhele and Soai Mosola have now been given the reins to one of the biggest club’s in the country for two and half months on a temporary basis.

You would think due to bad results and performances on the pitch finding a coach would be a top priority in Teyateyaneng but we hear the executive committee was only meeting on Monday to give each other updates on how far they are with their search for a coach and they are yet to finalise their search.

Lioli have been looking outside the country and were heavily linked with former Bantu coach James Madidilane but they are now looking locally for a coach from what we gather.

It was believed a new Lioli coach would be appointed this week but now it remains to be seen when hiring will be made.

Despite not having a coach, the club signed players in this transfer window and they have also released players. Wouldn’t it be best to have a coach in place and let the coach have a look at players and make decisions himself?

Not in Teyateyaneng.

‘Tse Nala’ could take a page out of Bantu’s book. Madidilane resigned last June and within a week Bantu appointed Bob Mafoso from Kick4Life. Even Kick4Life did not go weeks without a coach; Katiso Mojakhomo was brought in immediately. Something needs to change over in Teyateyaneng or Lioli will sink further into mediocrity.

Tlalane Phahla