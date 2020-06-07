Liphakoe tie down Makapa

MASERU-Liphakoe have tied their most prized asset Tšepang Makapa to a new contract, ending speculation over his future at the Quthing club.

The 23-year-old has long been coveted by the Econet Premier League’s big guns and talk was rampant of the lethal striker moving away from Liphakoe in the next transfer window.



That possibility now appears unlikely and, speaking to thepost yesterday, Liphakoe spokesperson Tau Sebatli said the club is delighted that Makapa had agreed to a new deal.

Although Sebatli would not reveal the length of Makapa’s contract, he said the club had to move quickly to keep hold of their star, especially with football in limbo because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season Makapa inspired Liphakoe to eighth place in the Econet

Premier League and although he was hampered by injury in this campaign, the Quthing side prioritised his signature.

“Not to say we are a one-man team, but it is not a secret that Tšepang Makapa has a huge impact on the team, you can tell when he is not there and when he is around, we had to make sure he is on a new contract,” Sebatli said.



Makapa is not the only player to have agreed to a new deal with the club, Sebatli revealed.

He said the core of the team will remain in Quthing because new Liphakoe coach Teele Ntšonyana is looking to have a stable squad. Influential Midfielder Thabo Matšoele is one of the key players that have signed on the dotted line.



“We were aware of the situation and we had to act fast, as usual there are players that will be coming to the end of their contracts. We prioritised the ones we wanted to keep and cannot do without and we negotiated their contracts with them and they signed,” Sebatli said.

“I can confidently say 90 percent of players we wanted to keep have signed and they will still be here next season. We had to make sure we keep the senior players that we still need. Players like Thabo Matšoele are players we had to keep,” he said.



Makapa, who is highly-rated across the Econet Premier League, was the most talked about player in transfer rumours and his possible club next season, however, anyone that wants the striker will have to through Liphakoe’s resilient executive committee which has so far refused numerous offers and slapped a not for sale tag on his head.

The no-sale policy only applies to local clubs, however.



Sebatli admitted that if there is interest from outside the country, Liphakoe will listen like they did in 2017 when Makapa had successful trials with South African side Golden Arrows.

Makapa ultimately didn’t move because Golden Arrows ended up signing Knox Mutizwa after the Zimbabwean won the player of the tournament at the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup.



“I know there are lot of people talking out there that (Makapa) could be moving elsewhere but that is not going to happen. We are not selling him locally, he will still be with us next season and I am saying this right now,” Sebatli insisted.

Sebatli said Liphakoe now have to decide what to do with the rest of their squad.



“There are players whose contracts are ending, we have not made a decision on them, no one has been released (and) yet every player is still getting paid,” he said.

“All the players are being treated fairly and, as usual, when the season ends we will decide what to do with them: whether we keep them or release them and bring new players in. Anyone that wants our players will have to go through us first.”

Tlalane Phahla