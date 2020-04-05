Makha in trouble at Lioli

MASERU-Econet Premier League giants Lioli are set to take disciplinary measures against Tumelo Makha who disappeared from the club on March 11.

The Lesotho Under-20 international originally disappeared after Lioli played Linare in a league tie on Saturday, March 8 in Maputsoe.

After the match ‘Tse Nala’ players were told to report for training the following day to prepare for a match against Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) on Wednesday, March 11 but Makha failed to show up.

According to Lioli’s assistant communications and marketing manager, Motlatsi Mofokeng, Makha only pitched up on the day of the match against LMPS but then disappeared again immediately after the game and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Last week the Econet Premier League was postponed until April 4 because of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives around the globe.

Lioli say they were already unable to get hold of Makha before the league’s postponement.

“You will remember he disappeared after our game against Linare on Saturday (March 8),” Mofokeng said.

“On Sunday (the following day) he did not show up when we were preparing for a game against LMPS which was set to be played on Wednesday but on the day of the match he showed up on the team bus with no explanation and disappeared (again) afterwards,” he added.

“When the players were sent home (last week) he had already disappeared and missed training sessions,” Mofokeng told thepost.

This is not the first time Lioli have dealt with players going AWOL this season.

In January, Tsietsi Motšeare and Teboho Ntlama both missed several weeks of training and the club was left in the dark over their whereabouts.

Lioli have now formed a disciplinary committee in an attempt to curb ill-discipline at the Teyateyaneng giants and it has made dealing with Makha one of its main agendas.

The committee is made up of Basia Motlamelle, Liteboho Tšola, ‘Matšepiso Tšepe and Mokete Maliehe who are all members of Lioli’s national executive committee.

Mofokeng said the committee has not yet set a date to deal with Makha because it has just been formed, but he said the talented youngster is in hot water.

“It is difficult to tell how he will be punished as the committee is new, but he will be,” Mofokeng said.

Makha is one of the Lioli’s most gifted players.

He won the player of the tournament as ‘Tse Nala’ won the Independence Cup in 2018 and he had his contract at the club extended by a further two years at the beginning of this season.

However, Makha has also had bouts of ill-discipline off the field and this is not the first time the winger has been a problem for ‘Tse Nala’

Last August, Makha walked out of a training session after he was reprimanded by the then coach Thabile Secker.

The fallout was just one of the reasons which led to Secker’s resignation as Lioli coach last October.

Makha’s disappearance in the latest episode is the latest in a series of turbulent events Lioli have gone through in recent years.

The five-time league champions are without a league title since 2016 and they haven’t won a trophy since the 2018 Independence Cup. In that time Lioli have changed coaches on four occasions and now the club is also looking to boot out several club members including former players Tlotliso Mpholo, Tšeliso Lerata, Tšeliso ‘Mou and former head coach Lehlohonolo Thotanyana.

Mofokeng said the executive committee wants to sit with the quartet in the coming weeks to find out if they are still committed to Lioli because they have stopped attending meetings, club issues and matches.

‘Tse Nala’ are currently fifth in the Econet Premier League and are desperately scrapping for a top four finish after missing out on a coveted spot last season.

Tlalane Phahla