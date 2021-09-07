Makha joins TTM

MASERU – Vodacom Premier League giants Lioli remain tight lipped over whether they are getting any fee for midfielder Tumelo Makha whom the club has allowed to join South African GladAfrica outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

TTM have shown interest in Makha since he impressed for Lesotho at the COSAFA Cup in July and, on Monday, Lioli announced they have given Makha permission to join the South African club.



The announcement came a week after the player apologised to the club following a contract debacle that lasted the whole transfer window in which Lioli insisted Makha still had a contract with the club while he said the opposite.

Makha had not travelled to South Africa at the time of writing and efforts to get comment from TTM proved futile for two days.

If the player was still under the contract as Lioli said, the club will probably get a certain amount of money for Makha’s services. ‘Tse Nala’ did confirm that they held talks with the South African team but they would not reveal what the talks were about.



Even so, Lioli said they would not stand in the way of the player’s dream move to South Africa.

If Makha does get signed by TTM, he will join his fellow Lesotho national teammates Tumelo Khutlang and Motebang Sera who play in the DSTV Premiership for Swallows and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Meanwhile, Linare have announced that Rethabile Rasethuntša has failed to win himself a contract at South Africa Premier League outfit, Swallows, and has been released back to Linare after training with the Soweto-based club for over a month. Linare said they are disappointed but hopeful more opportunities will come up again for Rasethuntša when the transfer window opens again in January.



In May, Linare’s South African head coach, Tebogo Moloi, said Rasethuntša would be leaving the club to try win a contract in South Africa and it was one of the opportunities that came as a result of Moloi’s connections in South African football.

Unfortunately, however, it appears Rasethuntša will be back in the Vodacom Premier League for the time being.

Tlalane Phahla