Matlama, Bantu to clash in MGC Top 4

MASERU – Rivals Matlama and Bantu have drawn each other in the MGC Top 4 set to be played on March 14 while Linare will play Lifofane in the other semi-final.

The draw was made yesterday at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

The competition is part of the MGC Sports Extravaganza which is sponsored by the Matekane Group of Companies and will also feature golf, cycling and a half marathon and will take place in Bocheletsane.

The total sponsorship of the MGC Sports Extravaganza is M736 000 and M500 000 of that money has been set aside for football.

The MGC Top 4 was launched last year when there was a knockout stage with the four remaining teams battling it out for the final prize money.

The format has changed this year and the tournament is being contested by the four teams that topped the Econet Premier League standings when the first round ended earlier this month.

Because it is a one-day event, the tournament’s first game will start early in the morning at 9:30am while the second semi-final following at 11:30.

The final will be played at 3pm and will be followed by a prize giving for the winning team and to give out the tournament’s individual awards. The champions will pocket M195 000 while the second-placed team will receive M115 000.

The two losing semi-finalists will each get M85 000.

Unlike other competitions, the clubs participating in the MGC Top 4 will not be bought new kits branded with the tournament’s sponsor. Instead, the teams will use their usual kits with their different sponsors’ brands.

Speaking at the draw MGC’s marketing manager, ‘Mamotake Matekane, said MGC is not hosting the tournament to promote the company, though it is something MGC will look into in the future.

Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) chairman Ikarabele Sello added his delight at the partnership between the PLMC and MGC.

He said both parties are looking at ways to improve the MGC Top 4.

“We looked at it and decided we have to improve this partnership to make the competition strong,” Sello said.

“I am sure you have seen which teams finished in the top four in the first round (of the league) and how tough it was, it is because of MGC,” he added.

“We also agreed that every year we will take the top four teams from the first round and we looked at the prize monies to motivate the teams. We agreed on a total sponsorship of M500 000.”

Like last year, golf will be another of main attraction while for cycling the starting point will be at MGC Park in Maseru with the finish line in Bocheletsane where all the main festivities will take place.

The half marathon, for its part, has different categories and all the sections will give cash prizes to the top 10 finishers. There is also a 5km race and a one mile event for junior runners between the ages of 12 and 15 years.

‘Mamotake Matekane said MGC is always looking at ways to grow the MGC Sports Extravaganza and add more sporting codes.

However, Matekane said it is difficult because it is currently a one-day event and the venue is normally overcrowded.

The marathon runners and cyclists will get MGC-branded attire for the day. Tickets will also be on sale.

MGC Top 4 prize money:

Winners: M195 000

Second place: M115 00

Third place: M85 000

Fourth place: M85 000

Individual awards:

Player of the Tournament – M3 000

Top Goalscorer – M2 500

Goalkeeper of the Tournament – M2 000

Coach of the Tournament – M2 000

Referee of the Tournament – M1 000

Assistant Referee – M2 000 (M1 000 each)

Man of the Match – M3 000 (M1 000 each)

Tlalane Phahla