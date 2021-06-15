Mats’oele caught stealing in Mozambique

MASERU – Matlama leftback, Thabo Matšoele, has been identified as the thief that went into Likuena team manager Lehlohonolo Matlosa’s room and stole money amounting to M1 400 while the team was in Mozambique last week.



Matšoele was caught by CCTV cameras at the hotel where Likuena were staying and they showed him helping himself to Matlosa’s pot of gold.

It has been revealed that Matšoele accessed the room via a duplicate key he obtained from the hotel’s reception.



Despite committing a crime, Matlosa and the hotel’s management decided to not involve the police and, as soon as the head coach Thabo Senong was informed, the decision was made to immediately expel Matšoele from the team.



The defender will not be part of the Lesotho team that will take part in the COSAFA Cup tournament next month in South Africa.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Matlosa said it is important not to kill the player’s career as his club needs him and the football family needs him.



He said Matšoele has since returned the money and is remorseful following his actions. After the negativity in the camp, Senong said the players went into the Eswatini game on Saturday with determination to win the match and their performance was much improved compared to their 5-0 defeat to Mozambique last Wednesday.



Although Likuena lost both games 5-0 and 1-0 respectively, Senong said there are positives to take and he is set to announce his COSAFA squad in the coming weeks.

He said a lot of players were well behaved throughout the tour and were not involved in any scandals.



“That was a big challenge, we are talking about a player (Matšoele) that was in the starting line-up two days before the Swaziland match so obviously that disrupted the discipline, cohesion and the atmosphere of the camp a lot and there was a lot of information that was leaked back at home as much as we tried to contain things internally, but the information was all over,” Senong said.



“(The question was how) do we reprimand (Matšoele) because we don’t need such players in the national team set-up because that is bad behaviour, but everybody deserves a chance,” the Likuena coach added.

“We need to remember we are working with human beings. I don’t condone (his actions) and we made an immediate decision that he needs to be excluded out of Likuena and it is unfortunate that he can’t be part of the COSAFA tournament,” Senong said.



Senong apologised to the nation on behalf of the team and said alcohol and drug abuse is prohibited in the national team.

He denied any knowledge of players smoking marijuana before leaving the country and said it was brought to his attention while Likuena were in Maputo.



“As the coach I take full responsibility and we apologise, especially to our fans and the people who love the game,” Senong said.

“We apologize to the members of the media because you support us, we apologize to our supervisors. We really apologize for the unprofessionalism that was in our camp, football is a professional sport and we had lengthy meetings with the players just to try and give them a picture of what a professional player is and smoking of marijuana, abuse of alcohol, abuse of drugs is totally not allowed in our camp,” Senong underlined.



Although Matšoele and Koetle received a dressing down for their poor behaviour, the players who were caught smoking marijuana were not revealed despite earlier statement by secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, that they would be named and shamed.

Tlalane Phahla