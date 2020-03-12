Mohapi, Leuta qualify for Red Bull track championship

ROMA-Lesotho’s Mosito Mohapi and Khothalang Leuta have qualified for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship later this year.

The championship will take place in Leogang, Austria, on September 4 and 5.

The duo sealed their qualification at the Pump Track showpiece last Saturday at Roma Trading Post.

Mohapi clocked 18.26 seconds in the men’s race while Leuta posted 20.53 seconds in the women’s event.

Mohapi was also last year’s winner in Roma and took part in last year’s World Championship in Switzerland.

Lesotho Sky founder and Roma race organiser Chris Schmidt said this was the third year they have hosted the competition. He said each year they have seen a rise in the performance and level of competition.

“Most noticeably, we had four riders from South Africa contending in the men’s race and they all got knocked out in the quarterfinals and our riders from the Lesotho Sky Club prevailed, so that has been fantastic because it shows that our training and work here has put out results and now we have got two finalists, Mosito Mohapi and Khothalang Leuta,” Schmidt said.

“What helped them understand the level of competition is the timing system and they now have a full-time detecting system where they can measure exact (time) splits. In our first competition they did not have a time under 20 seconds.

“But last year they broke the 20 second mark and this year we are down to the 18.2 winning time. So I wonder if we could break the 17 second record for next year’s competition,” Schmidt said.

In the past two weeks two more pump tracks have been constructed in Lesotho by the Switzerland Velosolutions team.

One is in Motimposo in the Maseru district and the other is at Bocheletsane Combined School in Mantšonyane, Thaba-Tseka.

Schmidt said they are now looking into expanding their monthly Sky League to each of the new tracks to increase the level of competition and to see more riders enter from rural areas.

Schmidt said the Lesotho Sky duo of Mohapi and Leuta will prepare thoroughly for the UCI Pump Track World Championship.

“Our club is training multiple times every week, so I will possibly make sure as the coach of the club that our riders are better than before, particularly the girls because this is the first girl representing Lesotho at the finals and we have to make sure she is strong,” he said.

A thrilled Leuta said her love for riding drove her to win in Roma because she did not lose hope after losing last year at the Red Bull Pump Track Championship in Pretoria, South Africa.

“After realising that the competition is high, I exerted more pressure on my performance and training sessions so that I can achieve my goals. I am very happy to have qualified for Austria,” she said.

Leuta said she needs to work on her time and break her personal record because competition is much higher outside the country.

“We do not have competition in Lesotho because there are a very few female riders. They (female riders) say that they hate pump track and are not interested in it,” Leuta said.

Mpinane Moshoeshoe