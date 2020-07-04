Mohapi says won’t be held to ransom

MASERU-Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi says he will not compete for authority with the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) and that he will not be held to ransom when it comes to his job which includes making sure all matters pertaining to football are being addressed.



The PLMC spokesperson Moeketsi Ramakatsa has publicly criticised Mohapi for the way he has handled the proposed return of the Econet Premier League.



There seems to have been a splintering of relations between LEFA and the PLMC and Mohapi hit back saying he does not report back to the Premier League.



“I am not going to compete for authority with the PLMC, I know why I am hired (by LEFA) and what I am hired to do here, and among others under these circumstances is to make sure that all matters pertaining to football are being addressed,” Mohapi said.



“I will not be held to ransom when I do that, as long as I am doing it within the realms of best practices and administration I think I am correct and I will continue to do so without even waiting for a cue from the Premier League because as it is I do not report to them, I report to NEC who are the custodians of the football administration as per the mandate given to the NEC by the entire football fraternity,” he said.



LEFA is waiting on the Premier League’s meeting with the clubs set to be held today.

After the meeting LEFA will engage with the Premier League. Earlier this month LEFA was given a set of questions to respond to by the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) when it made an initial presentation on the proposed restart of the season which has been suspended since March.



“(The NECC) gave us a set of questions to respond to, we are waiting for the league to have the meeting with their teams, then they will come and we will engage on the set of questions they have given us and once we navigate those,” Mohapi said.



The Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) is also a stakeholder in the decision to restart football.

“Understand that there is the LSRC involved and it is quite funny because we are seemingly working not in sync with the LSRC because before anybody could go with the presentation (to the NECC) they had nothing, we had something,” Mohapi said.



“When we come back they now (LSRC) saying we are the highest risk sporting code that cannot be allowed to return now and I find it quite discerning that they can say that about us,” he said.

Mohapi said LEFA has made contact with the NECC to give them an audience separate from other sports federations because they already have something to present.



“Nonetheless I work for LEFA I will do everything in my power to make sure that the interests of LEFA are taken at heart,” Mohapi said.

Mohapi said the NECC has seen their proposal. He said the NECC has analysed what LEFA wants to use and they have made comments on what they have to use.



Mohapi said, “It is only proper that we go back to them and work together. Probably this will also help the other sporting fraternities because this one as it is, it’s big enough to be able to make its own decisions.”

Tlalane Phahla