Mokhothu dreams big

MASERU-Kick4Life starlet Morakane Mokhothu has been the talk of the town in the Lesotho Women’s Super League this season.

Mokhothu’s growing limelight is not only because she is the youngest player in the league at just 15 years old, but also because she has been sensational, scoring 18 goals to lead the goalscoring charts.



Mokhothu’s brilliant form was spearheading Kick4Life’s title charge as they aimed for a first-ever league title.

Kick4Life were just three points behind defending champions Lesotho Defence Force Ladies with four games to go in the season when the Women’s Super League campaign was paused in March.

Speaking to thepost yesterday, a jovial Mokhothu said she has big dreams for her football career and, judging by her sparkling debut season, it seems the sky is the limit for her.



Mokhothu started playing football at the age of seven and she said football is a family passion as both her parents played the game and love football.

The youngster said her inspiration comes from her parents.

Mokhothu is also inspired to follow in the footsteps of Lesotho stars Boitumelo Rabale and Senate Letsie. Like Mokhothu, both Rabale and Letsie started at Kick4Life and both are now successfully plying their trade in the United States.



“Football is a family thing, my parents played football and that is where I got the inspiration to play, they are very supportive although they don’t watch lot of my games because of work commitments, but they are supportive.” Mokhothu said.



“I want to go far with football and I want to see myself out of the country with school and football. I look at Boitumelo Rabale and Senate Letsie, where they are now and that’s where I want to see myself at, it’s my dream,” she said.

It has been a meteoric rise for Mokhothu who at first only went to Kick4Life Ladies Football Club to accompany a friend to training.

Mokhothu sat outside watching the training session until she was invited to join in. As they say, the rest is history and today she is aiming for the skies.

Mokhothu said at the beginning of the season she set an ambitious target of scoring at least 25 goals this season. She already had 18 goals after 14 games.



Mokhothu said she is confident she would have hit her target already if it were not for the coronavirus outbreak stopping the season.

It is not only goals Mokhothu is targeting, she is also looking at collecting any individual awards she gets nominated for.



She may be young, but she is fearless and ruthless in front of goals.

Most of all, Mokhothu has the mentality of a winner and she has adapted to the pressures of the women’s top-flight like a fish to water.

“I have stamina and I can last 90 minutes on the pitch; in fact, I play a lot of 90 minutes. As a striker the team depends on you for goals (but) I try not to put myself under pressure. I just listen to my coach and my teammates,” Mokhothu said.



“When I get into the field I am always smiling, that’s how I keep myself focused.’’

Tlalane Phahla