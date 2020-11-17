‘Motsepe has not asked LEFA for support’

MASERU-South African billionaire and CAF presidential hopeful, Patrice Motsepe, is yet to ask Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) for support in his bid to unseat the current CAF president Ahmad Ahmad who has already confirmed that he will be running for a second term.



LEFA’s secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, said if the association receives such a request they will study Motsepe’s manifesto first before making a decision, but at the moment they have not heard anything.

Motsepe announced his decision to run for the CAF presidency last week.

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan endorsed Motsepe and told reporters on Monday that they are convinced that his business acumen, strict observance of governance protocols, legal training, global business network and his commitment and love for African and world football makes him a revolutionary choice for the leadership of African football.



CAF will hold its Elective General Conference next year in March, and is expected to communicate the names of successful candidates to national associations in January for voting in March.

So far Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Nigeria have officially backed Motsepe.

“No, we have not, if we receive it, we will study it,” Mohapi said of a request for backing from Motsepe.



Deadline for submission is today and so far known candidates include Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF), Augustin Senghor who is the president of Senegal FA (FSF), and the head of the Mauritanian federation (FFRIM), Ahmed Yahya.

Meanwhile, LEFA announced that Likuena arrived safely in Benin yesterday and are due to play this week; the date had not been finalised at the time of going to print.



Likuena are attempting to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021 and the return leg is scheduled to be played on November 17.

LEFA estimates that it is likely that Likuena will arrive in the country on match day or a day before as there are no straight flights from Benin to Lesotho while the Benin government has chartered a plane for their team and they will arrive in Maseru before Likuena.



On top this, Setsoto Stadium is no shape to host an international game, the ceilings are falling, there are no tables, the dressing rooms are small and designed in a way that fails to accommodate teams properly.

Setsoto is dirty, a few stadium lights are working and there is no equipment for officials. On Tuesday, the association’s staff was at the stadium attempting to clean it but it is impossible that everything will be in place by Tuesday.



Mohapi said the executive committee will decide today what will happen with the game.

Likuena left the country on Monday and left behind three players and two officials who tested positive for Covid-19.

The players and officials were tested before they played a friendly match with Free State Stars and they were positive cases.



The trio was also tested again before leaving and they still returned positive tests. Likuena underwent another round of testing when they arrived in Benin.

