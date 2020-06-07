No money for Covid-19 tests

MASERU-The Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) does not have the financial capacity to conduct COVID-19 testing for players which could further derail hopes of resuming the 2019/20 season.



All football leagues have been suspended since March because of fears over the spread of Covid-19 and no decision has been made on whether to complete the 2019/20 campaign.



The new 2020/21 season, meanwhile, had been mooted for the end of September but that plan may also fall into doubt as the country struggles to come to grips with testing procedures.

Currently, athletes around the world are undergoing tests for Covid-19 as various sports leagues plot to resume competition.



Speaking to thepost, PLMC spokesperson Moeketsi Ramakatsa said players have to be tested before the Econet Premier League can restart but he pointed out that the league has no money to do so right now.

Ramakatsa said the PLMC is hoping the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) receives funding relief from the government or FIFA.



“Players will have to be tested first before resuming (but) the clubs do not have money to carry out such testing so as the PLMC, we are waiting to see if LEFA will get the money from the government or FIFA, if that happens then the teams will be helped to test the players,” Ramakatsa said.



“If there is no money at all then a decision will be made as to what happens to this season because (from) the previous meetings it was presumed that the new season will begin towards the end of September,” he added.

Although Lesotho ended a month-long lockdown two weeks ago, gatherings of 50 or more people are still prohibited and all sporting activities remain on the shelf.



The country is also struggling to embark on large scale Covid-19 testing and the only people being tested are those arriving in the country from abroad and the people they have been in contact with once inside Lesotho.

To date, the country has two recorded cases of Covid-19.

The Econet Premier League has been on pause since March 17 and clubs are struggling to stay afloat financially.



LEFA and PLMC have previously announced they are studying several scenarios when it comes to the 2019/20 season. The options include playing behind closed doors, playing all remaining games at one venue or, at worst, aborting the campaign and starting all over next season.



In the meantime, some clubs have started to release players whose contracts are coming to an end because they can no longer pay them. The longer the suspension of football continues, the more vulnerable they get.

Tlalane Phahla