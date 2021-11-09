Notši names revamped squad

MASERU – Interim Lesotho coach Leslie Notši announced a much-anticipated and revamped Likuena squad on Monday.

The 32-man selection is a changed team and the first one since South African Thabo Senong departed as Likuena coach in July.

Notši has omitted some big names but several players are making their return to the national team fold after being frozen out over the past year.

The squad announcement was made as Lesotho began training on Monday at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.



Likuena do not have any international matches lined up for next week’s FIFA break and will instead enter a week-long camp under Notši and his coaching staff.

There remains no word as to when a permanent head coach will be hired by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) and Notši will continue his mandate of laying the foundations for the incoming coach when Likuena convenes next week.

Notši said it is an important camp and LEFA is working to get Likuena’s South African players released by their clubs for the camp.

The trio of Tumelo Khutlang, Tumelo Makha and Motebang Sera are yet to join their national teammates because the league is still continuing in South Africa.



Those three aside, Notši said the first few days of training had gone well with some players showing pleasing levels of fitness given there has been no competitive league action in the country since July.

“It’s going well,” Notši said.

“It has not been easy for some of them but it looks like many of them were working (during the past four months), even those that are behind are not bad. Also, the intensity of our training is not high, we didn’t want to start high as they haven’t played for a long time,” the veteran mentor said.

Notši said the next few weeks represent a chance for the players to express themselves and although some players have still not been able to join the training due to personal commitments, the hope is everyone will be in the camp by next Monday.



Notši said he is not overly concerned about the South African based players who are struggling to get into their respective teams.

Khutlang at Swallows and Sera at Royal AM are getting little game-time in South Africa’s top-flight at the moment.

Sera has only made one appearance since the league started in September while Khutlang is yet to appear at all for Swallows.

Notši, however, said Likuena’s technical team is in constant communication with the players’ club coaches and they seem happy with the way they are working in training.



“We are working on them to be released on the FIFA dates, we have to look at the positives and we are talking with their coaches. They are doing their work in training, and it’s just a matter of them getting chances and taking them,” Notši said.

When LEFA announced in July that Notši would work with Likuena, one of his tasks was to introduce some new blood and fresh faces.

While there are new faces, there are old ones as well with some culprits from the infamous Mozambique tour in June recalled.

Perhaps the most surprising recall is that of Thabo Matšoele who was the face of that ill-fated tour.



The Matlama leftback was caught stealing money amounting to M1 400 from the hotel room of Likuena team manager Lehlohonolo Matlosa while the team was in Mozambique.

Likuena lost 5-0 to Mozambique and 1-0 to Eswatini during that disastrous week-long tour which stained Senong’s tenure as Likuena coach.

Notši, however, is known as a father figure by many players and said he believes the players needed a second chance.



“We are giving them a second chance because their mistakes should not make them outcasts especially when they are playing well for their clubs,” Notši said.

“We must also remember we are still at an amateur level, therefore, they need our support; so, we are saying, let’s support them,” he said.

Likuena squad:

Goalkeepers

Sekhoane Moerane (LMPS), Monaheng Ramalefane (Matlama), Teboho Ratibisi (LDF)

Defenders

Thabang Malane, Refiloe Mothae, Kopano Tseka (all LCS), Molikeng Makhebesela, Mohai Mohai, Rethabile Mokokoane (all Matlama), Rethabile Rasethuntsa (Linare), Basia Makepe (LMPS)

Midfielders

Tieho Ntulo (Lioli), Lisema Lebokollane, Moteloa Khemisi, Thabo Matšoele (all Matlama), Lepheane Mofolo, Letlatsa Moshoeshoe, Koete Mohloai, Tsepo Toloane, Thabo Mongali (all LDF), Tumelo Ngatane (LCS), Thabo Lesaoana, Neo Mokhachane, Tšepang Sefali, Lehlohonolo Fothoane (all Bantu) Tumelo Khutlang (Swallows FC) Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Jane Tšotleho (Bantu), Tumelo Makha (TTM, South Africa)

Strikers

Teboho Pita (Matlama), Motebang Sera (Royal AM)

Tlalane Phahla