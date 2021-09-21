Premier League pushes for autonomy

MASERU – The Premier League’s autonomy from the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) is a topic that often comes up with many believing it would be better for Lesotho’s top-flight if the Premier League was an independent body.

That is the case in many countries such as neighbouring South Africa where the Premier League Soccer (PSL) calls all the shots when it comes to the country’s elite league.



On Saturday, LEFA president Salemane Phafane pushed back against critics that say LEFA is stopping the Premier League from being like the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL). He said LEFA is ready to hand over the responsibility of running the league when the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) is ready.

On Sunday one executive at a Premier League club insisted it’s about time the Premier League was independent. Phafane said he has already told the current PLMC committee that LEFA is ready when they are. He said the response LEFA received was that the PLMC are still readying themselves.



“I am saying this, if I haven’t said it before, that it’s been years, committee after committee of the PLMC, we keep saying when you are ready let us know,” Phafane said.

“We are ready to give you autonomy and be on your own, even this new committee like we did with the previous committee, we told them told them we are giving them we are giving them autonomy, actually they are the ones holding onto us we have already given it to them in every way they want,” Phafane said.



“We have told the Premier League they can have autonomy. I am saying this in their presence and they said to us they are still preparing themselves, even the previous committee said the same and we understand that maybe they are not ready. Our economy is such that they are still dependent on LEFA but they don’t have to, I can sign a letter that we are giving 100 percent autonomy,” he added.



Phafane said it is a lie that LEFA is stopping the Premier League from looking for sponsorship. If DIFAs can look for sponsorships as they have done, then LEFA cannot stop the Premier League, he said.

Phafane said the Premier League is free to look for sponsors.

Tlalane Phahla