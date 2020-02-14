Secker sucked into Motšeare saga

MASERU – Econet Premier League giants Lioli have accused former coach Thabile Secker of being behind the disappearance of striker Tsietsi Motšeare who finally left ‘Tse Nala’ last week.

Motšeare’s departure last Friday to Lijabatho ended a brief six-month stay at Lioli after he joined from Bantu at the beginning of the season.

The end of his stay was acrimonious. Motšeare has been AWOL since the beginning of this year and failed to show up for any training.

Ultimately, Motšeare was sold last week to Lijabatho which is coached by former Lioli coach Secker in a swap deal that saw Phillip Jr. O’Brien moving in the opposite direction.

With the saga now over, Lioli have accused ex-coach Secker of influencing Motšeare’s sudden rebellious behaviour.

Secker himself left Lioli in October after only joining ‘Tse Nala’ last July from Matlama where he had just won the Econet Premier League.

Lioli said it is obvious Secker was behind Motšeare’s disappearance from the club. ‘Tse Nala’ said the player’s phone was off, nobody could find him and then all of a sudden he reappeared at Lijabatho.

According to the Lioli assistant communications manager Motlatsi Mofokeng, the problems with Motšeare started right after Secker resigned in October.

Mofokeng said it is clear the striker only moved to the Teyateyaneng giants to be coached by Secker and, as soon as the coach left, Motšeare wanted out as well.

“It is no secret that (Motšeare) disappeared,” Mofokeng said.

“He didn’t show up for training and we couldn’t find him anywhere when we were looking for him, then after some time we got a letter from Lijabatho showing interest in him and we told them the price for him,” he added.

“It is not a secret that he was Secker’s player and after Secker resigned we started to have problems with him not showing up for training, it’s obvious he came for Secker,” Mofokeng continued.

“He disappeared this year and didn’t show up for training, the new coach (Morena Ramorebodi) didn’t even have a chance to look at (Motšeare) and make a decision whether he wanted him or not.”

Mofokeng said Lioli are glad to have moved on from Motšeare.

Lioli said getting rid of a player who dodged training and was obviously not interested in being part of the team is a decision they do not regret making.

“We got a good player (O’Brien) in return, we have no regrets,” Mofokeng said.

Motšeare arrived in Teyateyaneng from Bantu last September in a swap deal which saw Tšoanelo Koetle going to Mafeteng.

He missed the first game of Secker’s reign at Lioli as he was given due permission to attend to a family bereavement. When he returned, Motšeare played in almost all the games Secker was in charge of.

Secker resigned from Lioli three months after he was given a two-year contract. He joined Lijabatho early last month and his new side sits 13th in the Econet Premier League with nine points after 14 games.

Secker is yet to register a victory with his new club but Motšeare might feature on Sunday against Lesotho Mounted Police Service (PTC).

Lioli have since confirmed three more new signings.

Luciano Matsoso and Thato Sefoli have joined from South African clubs Black Leopards and Real Kings respectively while the high-rated Mohau Rammoneng has been signed from Liphakoe.

Tlalane Phahla