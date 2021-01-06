Seema joins Leopards

MASERU-FORMER Likuena international Lehlohonolo

Seema has joined Premier Soccer

League (PSL) outfi t Black Leopards as an

assistant coach to Dylan Kerr, the South

African club announced yesterday.



Seema was fi red by Chippa United last

week after a poor start to the 2020/21 season

but has not struggled to fi nd a new job.

He is well regarded and respected in

South African football after his long stay

at Bloemfontein Celtic where he starred

as a player and then worked as an assistant

as well as head coach.



Black Leopards themselves are not having

the best time this season either as they

are already battling relegation early on.

After eight games the Limpopo based

side are in the bottom two with only fi ve

points. By roping Seema in with his experience,

Kerr will be hoping he can help

drag the club out of the relegation zone

and stay in the PSL.



Their fi rst attempt to do so after the

Christmas break will be on Tuesday

against Golden Arrows in Durban.

The game against Golden Arrows will

not be an easy one for Black Leopards as

they have the second worst defence in PSL

after Maritzburg United.



They have conceded 13 goals since the

start of the season, while scoring only six

themselves.



Seema will be working alongside Morgan

Shivambu who is also an assistant to Kerr.

A former Lesotho and Orlando Pirates captain,

Seema was only appointed as Chippa

United coach in July after he surprisingly

left Bloemfontein Celtic.



Seema only managed to win one game out

of eight in charge of Chippa United which

was enough for Chippa’s trigger-happy

chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, to terminate his

three-year contract.

Seema has a wealth of experience in the

South African top-fl ight. As a player he captained

Bloemfontein Celtic to the SAA Supa

8 crown in 2005 which remains one of the few

major pieces of silverware in Celtic’s 51-year

existence.



Arguably Lesotho’s best football export,

Seema moved to Orlando Pirates in 2006. He

was named Pirates skipper in 2007 and only

relinquished the armband when he was sidelined

by injury in 2009 before he departed

the Soweto giants in 2011 and retired shortly

afterwards.



The Mafeteng native has joined Black

Leopards on a three-year contract and he will

team up with another Lesotho star Tumelo

Khutlang.

Seema started his new job yesterday morning

after arriving in Polokwane on Tuesday

night.

Tlalane Phahla







