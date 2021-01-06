Seema joins Leopards
MASERU-FORMER Likuena international Lehlohonolo
Seema has joined Premier Soccer
League (PSL) outfi t Black Leopards as an
assistant coach to Dylan Kerr, the South
African club announced yesterday.
Seema was fi red by Chippa United last
week after a poor start to the 2020/21 season
but has not struggled to fi nd a new job.
He is well regarded and respected in
South African football after his long stay
at Bloemfontein Celtic where he starred
as a player and then worked as an assistant
as well as head coach.
Black Leopards themselves are not having
the best time this season either as they
are already battling relegation early on.
After eight games the Limpopo based
side are in the bottom two with only fi ve
points. By roping Seema in with his experience,
Kerr will be hoping he can help
drag the club out of the relegation zone
and stay in the PSL.
Their fi rst attempt to do so after the
Christmas break will be on Tuesday
against Golden Arrows in Durban.
The game against Golden Arrows will
not be an easy one for Black Leopards as
they have the second worst defence in PSL
after Maritzburg United.
They have conceded 13 goals since the
start of the season, while scoring only six
themselves.
Seema will be working alongside Morgan
Shivambu who is also an assistant to Kerr.
A former Lesotho and Orlando Pirates captain,
Seema was only appointed as Chippa
United coach in July after he surprisingly
left Bloemfontein Celtic.
Seema only managed to win one game out
of eight in charge of Chippa United which
was enough for Chippa’s trigger-happy
chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, to terminate his
three-year contract.
Seema has a wealth of experience in the
South African top-fl ight. As a player he captained
Bloemfontein Celtic to the SAA Supa
8 crown in 2005 which remains one of the few
major pieces of silverware in Celtic’s 51-year
existence.
Arguably Lesotho’s best football export,
Seema moved to Orlando Pirates in 2006. He
was named Pirates skipper in 2007 and only
relinquished the armband when he was sidelined
by injury in 2009 before he departed
the Soweto giants in 2011 and retired shortly
afterwards.
The Mafeteng native has joined Black
Leopards on a three-year contract and he will
team up with another Lesotho star Tumelo
Khutlang.
Seema started his new job yesterday morning
after arriving in Polokwane on Tuesday
night.
Tlalane Phahla
