‘Unity has kept us going’

MASERU-Green Spikes is one of the oldest volleyball clubs campaigning in the volleyball league.

The unique story of how the club was formed dates way back to 1993 when three students from Hlotse and Sacred Heart High School joined forces to launch the club.



The club was formed after the advice of former umpire Mokhele Ramonate who told the three founders they should form a club after leaving high school because he felt they were too talented not to pursue volleyball after school.



Like any club in the country, Green Spikes has had its fair share of problems with financing; it is a common problem for clubs in different sporting codes in Lesotho.



Although the club is situated in Hlotse they do not only recruit talent around Leribe, they have players from all over the country, and they say they pride themselves in the togetherness that exists throughout the club, from the men’s team to the women’s team.

Volleyball is not a popular sport in the country. It still lags behind football and basketball.



The club was formed for the youth and to bring them to sport and help them avoid crime and negative influences.

Lekomola Moholo is one of the recognisable figures within the club and he told thepost that while winning is important to them so is the development of players. The team is balanced with youth and experience, he said.

Red Skins is the dominant force in the league.



However, Green Spikes are refusing to be in the shadow and they want to see the club compete for honours again at some point. After all, Green Spikes have tasted the success of winning the league back in the 1990s.

“Winning is important and nice, (but) last year we spent the whole season trying to instil the principles that made this team strong back in the day, that was me and other people that were here from the beginning.

“However, our main focus is developing players and having the best players we can, but we don’t want to leave winning trophies behind,” he said.



The club enjoys a strong relationship with Econet Premier League outfit Linare, they both wear the same colours and whenever Linare go to buy their new kit for the new season, Green Spikes are included.

Moholo left the club to go to the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where he joined the university’s team, Roma. He later joined Red Skins where he enjoyed league and cup successes until he returned to his boyhood club where he started.



He says it has not always been plain-sailing for them as their struggle with finances grew.

At some point Green Spikes were using the school’s kit to play their games. Moholo says the support from schools and the community in Hlotse has enabled the team to grow to what it is now.



The club’s secretary general Molieleng Molieleng says the togetherness that exists within the club is what is keeping them together and being competitive in every tournament they participate in as well as in the league.



He said the experience the older guys are bringing will help the young ones to grow. Molieleng says in their games Green Spikes are always trying to have a balance of youth with experience so that they can learn.

“I think togetherness that is in the team is what has kept us competitive, I joined in 2018,” Molieleng said.



“I am from Maseru and I didn’t want to join any other club I wanted to be here, it is the same thing across the board to the women’s team, we are one,” he said.

Tlalane Phahla