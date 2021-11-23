Unvaccinated players blocked in A-Division

Roma – The A-Division returned this past weekend and several teams returned without some of their players who are not vaccinated.

Lithabaneng Golden head coach Tankiso Thebekoane was quick to point that out after a 2-1 defeat to Roma Boys on Saturday.

Thebekoane said he was missing a number of players who are yet to be vaccinated as required by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) which has said all players should be in possession of vaccination cards or they will not be allowed to play.



It was not just Lithabaneng Golden, Roma Boys were also missing players due to the same reason.

Both teams had players that were at the ground and some even had their attire on but when they could not show proof of vaccination, they could not play.

The cheers from the crowd when the players emerged for the opening whistle were those of fans that were happy football is back. The players likewise were in great spirits and played with enthusiasm.

Excitement spread out amongst the fans as both teams attacked in the opening stages.



Both teams were eager to find the back of the net from the first minutes of the game, Roma Boys had superior ball possession in the first half as they attacked relentlessly and overwhelmed their opposition. It was Lithabaneng Golden’s goalkeeper who had a busier half.

Despite being under-pressure and struggling to hold onto the ball for more than a second, Lithabaneng Golden broke the deadlock in the 39th minute against the run of play.



However, their lead did not last long as just before the half time whistle, Roma Boys were finally rewarded with an equaliser and tied the game.

The second half was no different from the first minute as Roma Boys continued their dominance, at some point it looked as if Lithabaneng Golden were playing half ground and their goalkeeper continued with his heroic saves to keep the Roma team at bay. Eventually, Roma Boys got a winner and took all the points.



“The game was hard, as both teams didn’t want to concede and both of us wanted to be on a good side to win,” Thebekoane said after the game while also moaning about the vaccination cards his players did not have.

For Roma Boys, their coach was in high spirits and was the happier of the two coaches. He said given the long layoff, the game was great for both teams.

He said Lithabaneng Golden played with a high line which allowed his players to attack more and pin the opposition backwards. He said Roma Boys forced Lithabaneng Golden to play on the back-foot and in their half most of the match.

Justice Mohapi